Mods are perfect for anyone who wants to inject a little variety into their favorite games, as long as they have a PC. In this way, recently a series of videos went viral where we can see a couple of fights of Mortal Kombat 1but Instead of Raiden and the rest of the cast you all know, the fighters are Disney and Pixar characters.

Recently, the moder known as ToastedShoes shared his most recent work for Mortal Kombat 1known as Dreamworks vs Pixar, which, as its name indicates, transforms the fighters into characters like Woody, Sulley, Buzz and company. The result is a strange combination that is funny and disturbing at the same time.

This is why I play on PC… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PyK86gkHq6 — SfdxShow (@sfdxpro) January 11, 2024

ToastedShoes has done similar work in the past, such as a Mortal Kombat 1 made up of characters from Family Guy and Rick and Morty. However, It is his most recent Frankenstein monster that has caught the attention of the general public, which makes sense. People are attracted to morbidity, and there is nothing like watching the characters of our childhood fight to the death in a series of blood-filled battles.

All interested parties, You can purchase this and more mods in the ToastedShoes Patreon. Best of all, these are not simple skins, but the animations and character selection make a lot of sense. For example, Kung Lao transforms into Woody, since they both have an iconic hat that can be deadly for more than one person. On related topics, you can check our review of Mortal Kombat 1 here. Likewise, Ghostface will come to this game in the future.

Editor's Note:

This type of mos stands out from the rest because it gives the audience something they didn't know they needed. Without a doubt, a good job that deserves the attention it has received, especially considering that making this type of modifications is not easy. This is hard work, and it's nice to see the hard work rewarded.

Via: ToastedShoes