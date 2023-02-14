Hogwarts Legacy is a game that includes a wide variety of mechanics and styles of play. However, fans always want more, and a group of players are currently working on a mod that provides a multiplayer feature, although you will have to pay to access it.

Currently, the group known as The Together Team is working on a mod for Hogwarts Legacyknown as HogWarp, which allows you to enjoy this adventure in the company of your friends, as long as they are all on PC. However, to access this content you will have to support this team’s Patreon, which is priced at $10 dollars, or $220 pesos per month.

This does not end here, because if you want to have a private server to play only with your friends, you will have to pay $50 dollars, or $1,060 pesos per month, in order to enjoy this world without interruptions from other people. If you doubt the quality of this work, The Together Team has been working on similar mods for skyrim and cyberpunk 2077which have had a positive reception.

On related topics, these are the most popular mods for Hogwarts Legacy. Similarly, Hogwarts Legacy manages to sell more than Elden Ring at its release.

Editor’s Note:

Mods like these are great fun, but when you have to pay over a thousand pesos a month to play on a private server, it doesn’t feel so necessary anymore. At the end of the day, Hogwarts Legacy It’s an experience that works perfectly for single player, and it never feels like multiplayer is necessary.

Via: The Together Team