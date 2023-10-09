Since the Super Smash Bros. franchise has existed, the question has always been present as to whether characters could be added to the roster that do not necessarily come from video games, something that the creator of the saga has said ad nauseam is not going to happen. However, the fans are very foolish and will try to put some people down even if it is not through legal methods on the part of Nintendo.

Thus a community modder known as Mastaklo has set to work to bring in a highly requested contender, of course we are talking about Goku, an anime character who can be considered the most popular in the cartoon industry. And for this, the user took the model of Ryubut he modified it aesthetically to have the appearance of the Saiyan raised on the land.

Here a video:

Something that should be clarified is that this character mod is in the beta phase, so there is still some time left before users can get their hands on it, although that entails using an emulator. Switch on PC to prove it. Added to this is that it will not be free access, so that it does not begin to be distributed massively and that Nintendo and Toei Animation take legal action.

In fact, the same beta can already be tested right now, but to have access, users will have to donate in one of the tiers. Patreon from the developer, something that can be discouraging but at the same time has its fair share, since programming is not really a game.

Remember that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is exclusively in Nintendo Switch.

Editor’s note: Finally the wish of many has been fulfilled with this mod, but I hope that it does not happen in real life, because it is not necessary and will never be necessary. Of course, I am very curious what other mods can be implemented, for example, replacing the Dragon Quest hero model with Trunks.