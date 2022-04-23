Mocorito, Sinaloa.- With a resource from Branch 33 that oscillates between 26 million pesos, it is intended to more improvement works in urbanization, electrification, drinking water, drainage and housing improvementprojects that were analyzed in the session of the Social Development subcommittee in Mocorito, Sinaloa.
The subcommittee analyzed in detail and analyzed the work proposal to be presented for the year 2022 and which is considered to be on average just over 20 projects.
Although the neighborhoods and streets that will benefit were not specified with these works it was said that they are projects related to urbanization works, electrification, drinking water, drainage and housing improvement.
Once the aldermen analysis was concluded, trustee solicitor and the Mayor Maria Elizalde unanimously approved this first proposal.
