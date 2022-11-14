Again the Mayor of Mocor María Elizalde Ruelas will have to go to ask for the support for of governor Rubén Rocha Moya before the exhaustion of the resource provided by the Government, which consists of four million pesos to cover the pending payment to former police officers and widows of former officers who have fought for years to obtain this compensation for labor injustices. Without fear and without sorrow, he affirmed that he must once again knock on the doors of the State Goverment, but now to ask for six million pesos, because that is what remains to be paid to the five remaining ex-elements. It seems that this time the desired solution will be achieved, but with more merits from the governor than from the municipal president herself.

After Sinaloa farmers have been affected by the lack of support in recent years, in addition to the scarcity of water that reduced the profitability of this trade, Jaime Montes Salas, secretary of Agriculture and Livestock in Sinaloa, ensures that by 2023 the expectation is quite favorable. Thanks to the fact that the rainfall was abundant and in addition to this, with great faith, he stressed that the government who heads Ruben Rocha Moya will assign a fair budget to the agricultural sector, since he pointed out that the few resources that other administrations consigned to the farming they were the reason why agriculture faced so many shortcomings.

Nothing has been easy for the ranchers of Sinaloa have to slaughter the cattle due to the diseases that have affected the herds, so complex is the scenario that Alfredo Valdez Zazueta, undersecretary of Cattle raising in Sinaloa, reported that only 2,560 animals were detected with tuberculosis, being the only way out to resort to slaughter, something that not all producers accepted easily, after being forced to market meat and milk at low costs, having to slaughter infected cattle came to be a further blow to their economy. Without a doubt, the State Goverment You will have to come up with a strategy to overcome this situation and prevent this trade from falling further.

Quite active the passers have been seen in the evora region in search of reinforcing its structure and reaching 2024 energetically. During the last few months, Héctor Cuen Ojeda has been seen visiting the municipal committees, and just a few days ago he visited Salvador Alvarado to guarantee good results in the next elections. weather. Could it be that with all these visits he has made to the region He already has his sights on the next characters to fight for positions in the local or state government?

Improvements have already been seen in urban trucks of the municipal head of Salvador Alvarado, something that has been a promise from the Delegation of Roads and Transportation headed by Hugo Félix, however, not much has been given to rural trucks, where there are units in not very favorable conditions, Quite necessary is that society enjoy decent and clean transport, so it is crucial that it is monitored that it complies with the guidelines of hygiene and safety.