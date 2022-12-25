Even though the interest of the Alvaradenses on these December dates for generating financial income for their homes with the installation of stalls in the first square of the city, the senior official of the Salvador Alvarado City Council, Martín Camacho Figueroa, has limited the number of shops that for this season are added to the public thoroughfare, this with the idea of ​​allowing the free movement of passers-by. A very contradictory topic on these dates in which established merchants and some on the public highway freely leave little space for those who have to shop for dinner and Christmas gifts. It will be necessary to see if this restriction is completely even or if there are favored interests, and if this measure will continue to be applied every day of the year to leave the sidewalks free for pedestrians.

A theme very unfortunate in Angostura the thing is more than 30 pregnant girls They were located only this year, which reflects that the prevention actions that have been carried out are not working, either from the educational institution, the family or the government. Given this, the executive secretary of Sipinna, María Francisca López Félix, has a strong task and must coordinate with the health authorities to seek a better strategy that leads to the formation and education of a culture of clear information, so that fewer girls from Angosture they become mothers.

More of 47 million pesos are what the road to El Salitre in Salvador Alvarado, as detailed by the Secretary of Public Works of the State of Sinaloa, José Luis Zavala Cabanillas, even though he himself had said when the project was recently announced, that there would be an investment of around 25 million pesos. In addition to the fact that it started at the wrong time, since it should have started on September 9 but it started at the beginning of October, it will also mean a greater expense for the State Government because they will build a bridge, which fattened the total investment contemplated. The access that the inhabitants of this community will have, who for years have longed for this improvement, however, will have to wait until the end of January 2023, as they feared, if there is no problem.

Those who said they were annoying are the Mocoritenses with the closure of the roads in the perimeter of the historic center of the Magic Town, which used to be only on weekends, and now it’s every day on December holidays. Merchants and citizens who have their homes assure that the mayoress María Elizalde must already put an order and ask the tourism, traffic and highway delegation directions to carry out a study that leads to generating a better management of the entrances and exits to the Town Magical. Because it is becoming more and more chaotic and complicated because the narrow streets are insufficient to meet the influx of thousands of visitors who come every day.

We recommend you read: