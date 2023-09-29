Elegant and quiet the town of Mocorito sees the years go by, which today accumulates 429 of its foundation, when these beautiful fertile lands saw the arrival of Jesuit Missions.

Its history archived in each of the corners of this beautiful town and revealed in each book of history, which are the basis of its people to make it flourish every day to give the best of itself to those who dare to explore its streets, to taste its vast gastronomic variety and shake hands with friends.

Time and its people have been responsible for generating the development of this town, which today, with a tourist mission, shows in each of its hands the vast history that makes it part of its attraction, to make this beautiful Magical Town one one of the best places to explore and become part of each of the stories that have been collected throughout the 429 years of its foundation.

