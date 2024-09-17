The State Commission for the Protection of Health Risks of Sinaloa (Coepriss) urges the authorities of the municipality of Mocorito the removal of the building that is considered the municipal slaughterhouse but that has been inactive for a couple of years. In a total state of abandonment, both the municipal authorities as well as the livestock sector itself, which has led to the Municipality’s indication that it must establish a new space that corresponds to the management of livestock slaughter and the distribution of meat in the municipality.

Although this indication has been received by the current authority, it will be the incoming administration that must implement actions and measures so that the municipality has a slaughterhouse with the sanitary conditions and corresponding measures for this type of establishments.

