Mocorito, Sinaloa.- Called to the demonstration at the Pemex plant, the agricultural producers of Mocorito led by the leader of the Peasant Committee no. 13, Alfonso Acedo Sanchez, joined this movement for better prices for corn.

It was at the Pemex facilities in Topolobampo, Ahome, where joined the thousands of producers who remain firm in the peaceful struggle of the commercialization of the grain of corn and wheat.

Acedo Sánchez expressed, together with the other agricultural leaders, his disagreement with the sector, since the temporary producers are the most unprotected since they do not have a guarantee of profit.

However, he recognized the effort of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya to reach an agreement with the negotiations. “Let’s hope they resolve it and that it’s favorable,” he said.