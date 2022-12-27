A few months ago it was announced that the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, gave a loan to the municipality of little boy to start paying off payments to ex-cops and widows of the exagents Angélica López, who lost her husband, who was a police officer, is still waiting for compensation, this after the sentence of about 12 more former police officers, who likewise demand her payment.

Angélica López points out that the authorities initially mentioned that priority would be given to the widows of the former police officers, however, she assures that she has not received any calls from the corresponding authorities, as well as two other women. Meanwhile, after losing her husband in a road accident, she continues to hope that the work that she did while she was alive before being fired without any justification, with great complications to support her daughters, is appreciated. .

