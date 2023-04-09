Moconesi – Serious accident during Easter afternoon in a house in Moconesi, in Val Fontanabuona. A 29-year-old man, who was playing with his little girls, would have fallen violently hitting his back.

It was the family members who called for help. The emergency center sent the Gattorna Red Cross volunteers and the 118 medical personnel to the scene. However, after the fall, the man accused severe pain in the legs and in the arms. Thus, the intervention of the Drago helicopter stationed at the Albenga airport was also requested.

The twenty-nine year old, after being stabilized on the spot, was accompanied in code red at the San Martino hospital in Genoa. Investigations are underway to rule out spinal injuries. The carabinieri of Moconesi are also on the spot.