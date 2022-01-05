The GT racing career of Valentino Rossi suffered a stop even before starting. The first commitment of the “Doctor” should have been that of the 12 Hours of the Gulf, in which he would have had to race with a Ferrari 488 GT3 of Kessel Racing over the weekend.

Race that the Pesaro-born had indicated as the last sort of entertainment, given that he would have to share the cockpit of the Rossa # 46 with his brother Luca Marini and with his friend Alessio “Uccio” Salucci, just as he had done in the last two years, first in Abu Dhabi and then in Bahrain, taking the class podium on both occasions.

Unfortunately, however, his plans were ruined by the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, Kessel Racing announced today that the 9-time world champion of two wheels will not be able to go to Yas Marina, having been placed in trust quarantine after having been in contact with a positive coronavirus.

The adventure at the 12 Hours of the Gulf, on the other hand, will continue for Marini and Salucci, who will be joined by a specialist in GT competitions such as David Fumanelli, who will take the place of Rossi and complete the crew.

We will therefore have to wait for the start of the new competitive life of the champion from Tavullia, who has not yet defined his program for the 2022 season, even if in December he had carried out a test with an Audi of the WRT Team, a team with which he could go racing in the GT World Challenge.

For a couple of days, however, there has been a little more certainty, because the VR46 Racing Team, a Rossi-owned team that will make its MotoGP debut in 2022, has announced that title sponsor Mooney will also be present in the new experience. on four wheels by Valentino.