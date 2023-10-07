5 second penalty

There is no peace, even in Qatar, however Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque from Ferrari now seems to have had a subscription to unfortunate episodes, problems and errors, even minor ones, which however always have a significant impact on his races. This time the joke came after the checkered flag, with the #16 from Maranello receiving the win five second penalty for going outside the track limits too many times of the track. This rule, which had helped him yesterday, making him gain two positions on the starting grid for tomorrow’s race, this time however backfired.

Leclerc had crossed the finish line in seventh place, managing to beat Alex Albon’s Williams in a cycling sprint by just four thousandths of a second. The two championship points, useful for him and above all for Ferrari in the attempt to keep up with Mercedes in the direct clash for second place among the Constructors, were however canceled by this decision. Leclerc in fact he slipped to 13th placewell outside the top-8 that collects points in the Sprint.

‘Bonus’ points for Albon and Alonso

It is precisely those who benefit from this setback Alex Albonwho takes home two points instead of one, e Fernando Alonso. The Asturian from Aston Martin had finished ninth, but advances one place in the finishing order and receives a small point as a gift. Another day to forget for his boxing partner, Lance Stroll. The Canadian, who had already reached the finish line 13th, also received the same penalty as Leclercfor the same reason, and fell to last place.

Speaking about the race to the microphones of Sky Sports F1Leclerc let himself go with very few words, focused on the controversial choice to use the soft tire for this short race: “We certainly kept the choice of tires in mind. Now let’s see how tomorrow will go. In my opinion I made the right choice”commented.