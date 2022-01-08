The installation of the La Manga bike lane has once again been the subject of controversy. Neighbors and tourists from the town, in the part belonging to the municipality of San Javier, observed astonished that workers from the company in charge of the work painted the lines last Friday, avoiding the obstacles that were bordering them and diverting the straight line. The result is still striking: meandering lines that turn lane straights into curves to avoid traffic signs, information elements, streetlights and all kinds of obstacles that stand in your way. The zigzagging of the route invades the lane itself, especially in the section of the final part of the town, from the Estacio Bridge to Veneziola.

Many users shared the images on their social media profiles this Saturday, causing mockery, but also outrage from many citizens. The mayor of San Javier, José Miguel Luengo, met the criticism by posting a comment on his Facebook profile stating that the work was carried out “on the day of the Holy Innocents, but the jokes are still going on. Soon it will surely remain an anecdote and everyone will be able to safely enjoy cycling in La Manga ».

It is the second time in two months that a La Manga bike path runs through social networks. At the beginning of November, a spill of blue paint ended up in the Mar Menor during the course of the signage works for the bike lane. In that case it happened in the Marchamalo gola, in Cartagena.