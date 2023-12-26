Winning is not enough

Three world titles won in Formula 1 and coming off one of the most incredible seasons ever in terms of results achieved in the Circus was not enough to Max Verstappen to get behind the wheel of one Mercedes AMG GT during a recent holiday that the Dutch phenom spent with friends and family in Portugal. It's the fault of insurance policy and of Verstappen's age, 'guilty' of being a under-30.

The incredible episode which saw the undisputed star of the last Formula 1 seasons as protagonist was reported by the British newspaper The Sunwho explained how Verstappen – before flying to Brazil to spend Christmas with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet – stopped in Portugal for a couple of days of relaxation on the track at the Portimao circuit.

Insurance issues

However, the staff of the car rental company Sixt prevented Verstappen from getting behind the wheel of the car he had requested – a Mercedes AMG GT – because this would have represented a violation of the insurance policy. The reason? Verstappen is under 30 years old. A source cited by Sun he said that “Max was shocked when he was told he couldn't drive the Mercedes he wanted“.

Special circumstances

The Red Bull star, however, agreed to comply with the regulations and has folded on a less powerful BMW 5 Series. A Sixt spokesperson stated that “The employees of our franchise in Portugal only followed the rules that depend on insurance reasons. In order to find a solution Mr Verstappen was provided with another premium vehicle“.

“However, there may be special circumstances that justify a deviation from the rules – concluded the spokesperson – and this is such a case. We apologize to Mr. Verstappen. You can rent the car you want from us at any time. Naturally there is no doubt about his driving skills and on his experience with powerful cars”.