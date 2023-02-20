With a great staging under the idea of ​​”a tradition made heritage”, the

Barranquilla Carnival It celebrated its second great parade through the Cumbiódromo de la Vía 40, in which homage was paid to special and relational dances.

Paloteo, indians and farotas, accompanied by 13 blocks full of color and a lot of tradition showing the essence of the Barranquilla Carnival in various rhythms and dances, highlighted why the Great Parade is one of the pillars of folklore that feeds the most important popular festival from Colombia.

(Lionel Messi, from another planet: the great goal for PSG’s agonizing triumph, video)

(Is Óscar Cortés, the youth jewel of Millonarios, leaving the club? Interview)

Led by the Carnival Queen Natalia DeCastro, who was disguised as the “Real Butterfly”, 161 individual and collective costumes and 177 groups participated in the parade, including Cumbias, Congos, Garabato, Son de Negro and Mapalé, showing the diversity of multiethnic folkloric expressions of Colombian culture.

The Great Parade allowed us to appreciate the best of the Barranquilla Carnival on a single stage: its dances, its music, its rhythms, its diversity, its makers and the generational heritage that keeps the party alive, which since 2003 was declared by Unesco as a “Work Master of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity”.

The controversy

Emblematic elements such as umbrellas, sticks, flags and braids, used in the different cultural and folkloric expressions that originate in the towns on the shores of the Magdalena River and the Caribbean Colombian were mixed in a single celebration.

Junior’s player’s wife Vladimir Hernandez He uploaded to his siclaes networks a photo with the actor for adult cinema, the Spanish, Nacho Vidaland that generated a lot of controversy and ridicule.

Brenda Guevara She is Hernández’s wife, who also enjoyed the parade, as you can see.

(Dani Alves: this is the cell where he spends his days in jail, video)