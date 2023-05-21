Bagnaia tile

Pecco Bagnaia’s unfortunate period continues. The Italian Ducati centaur is still the leader of the MotoGP World Championship but he is back from the disastrous crash suffered in the last French GP, held last weekend at Le Mans, which saw him involved in an unfortunate accident together with the Aprilia of Maverick Vinales. The contact between the two was much discussed after the race, but in the end everyone dismissed it as a racing incident. The consequences of that clash, however, unfortunately begin to make themselves felt for the reigning world champion.

Immediately after the fall, Bagnaia had remained on the ground for more than an instant, getting up with difficulty only to respond in kind to the aggressiveness shown in that moment by Vinales and then showing himself in pain even several hours after the accident, so much so that he limped conspicuously when he was left the French paddock. Now it was the #1 himself who revealed in detail what exactly happened to him after the contact that led him to collect his third ‘zero’ in the first five GPs.

When I returned from Le Mans, I kept feeling pain in my right ankle.

I decided to undergo further medical check at the Misano medical centre, which found a partial talus bone fracture.

This will not prevent my participation in the next Italian Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/DOfG45Ucmn — Pecco Bagnaia (@PeccoBagnaia) May 21, 2023

No flat rate

Through an announcement published on his official Twitter profile, Bagnaia communicated that he had suffered an injury to his right ankle. Specifically, the Piedmontese champion was the victim of a partial fracture of the talus. A hard blow to take which, however, comes in a period that is not so crowded with races. In fact, there are still a couple of weeks left for the most awaited race by all Italian fans, that of Mugello. Also for this reason Bagnaia has assured that he will not miss the home appointment for him and for Ducati.

“When I returned from Le Mans, I continued to feel pain in my right ankle – wrote Bagnaia on Twitter – I decided to undergo a further medical check-up at the Misano medical centre, which revealed a partial fracture of the talus. This will not prevent my participation in the next Italian Grand Prix”. One more challenge for the Ducati champion, also called upon to resist the assault in the standings brought by his friend and fellow Academy member Marco Bezzecchi.