School paid homage to poet Mário de Andrade; Dragões da Real and Acadêmicos do Tatuapé complete the top 3 of 2024

A Joyful Youth is the winner of the 2024 São Paulo carnival, repeating the feat of 2023. With a tribute to the Brazil imagined by the poet Mário de Andrade, the samba school beat 13 others, with a total of 270 points, and became the champion for 12th time.

In 2nd and 3rd place were Royal Dragons and the Tatuapé Academics. Tom Maior and Independente Tricolor were the two worst in the Special Group and, as a result, will be part of Access Group 1, according to the rules stipulated by the Independent League of Samba Schools of São Paulo.

This year, Mocidade Alegre competed with Camisa Verde e Branco, Barroca Zona Sul, Dragões da Real, Independente Tricolor, Acadêmicos do Tatuapé, Mancha Verde, Rosas de Ouro, Vai-Vai, Tom Maior, Mocidade Alegre, Gaviões da Fiel, Golden Eagle, Império de Casa Verde and Academicos do Tucuruvi.

Mocidade Alegre was founded in 1967 and has its block in the Limão neighborhood, north of the capital of São Paulo. Currently, the school's president is Solange Bichara. This year, it was the 3rd to parade on the 2nd night, on Saturday (10.Feb.2024), at the Anhembi Sambadrome.

Tough dispute

The criteria analyzed to calculate the average of the scores that define the position of the schools in the classification list are 9: Evolution, front committee, fantasy, plot, samba-enredo, drums, allegory, master room and flag bearer and harmony. Until the penultimate question, the dispute remained fierce, as usual, due to a difference of tenths.

Some elements have, very recently, started to have greater weight in the evaluation, with a change in the jurors' guidelines. As examples, we can mention the lyrics of the song, which should now be less abstract and better narrate and reflect the theme of the plot, and the quality of the schools' speakers.

The announcement of the scores given by the judges is carried out without the presence of the public. The event is only open to school representatives and the press.

Brazilian identity

The plot conceived by the school in 2024 was written by carnival artist Jorge Silveira and plot artist Leonardo Antan. It suggests a review of the concept of Brazilian identity.

“The year 2024 marks the centenary of the beginning of the historic journey that the poet took through deep Brazil, in search of composing the patchwork that forms our national cultural identity. Our parade aims to open the travel diary of the 'Apprentice Tourist' and walk with him through the steps of his expedition. Together with Mário, discover the richness of our art, our territory and our people”declared Silveira.

Mocidade Alegre is also known as “Samba Address”. The term was coined by a member of the school called Argeu and summarized what Rio de Janeiro native Juarez da Cruz, the school's creator, planned for it, which was to maintain its doors and receptivity for anyone, regardless of any origin.

With information from Brazil Agency.