Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/13/2024 – 18:32

Winner in 2023, Mocidade Alegre is once again champion of the 2024 São Paulo carnival, adding 12 titles and emerging as the second biggest winner of the São Paulo championship. The samba school paraded with the samba-plot “Brasiléia Desvairada: Mário de Andrade’s search for a country”, full of references to the expeditions that the intellectual and writer made throughout Brazil.

As in other years, the president of Mocidade, Solange Cruz Bichara, remained with rosaries in hand throughout the reading of the notes, next to Mestre Sombra, at the Anhembi sambadrome. The school was also champion in 1971, 1972, 1973, 1980, 2004, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2023. The parade was signed by carnival artist Jorge Silveira.

“It's a great emotion in a very difficult year with a very tough competition, in which all schools did very well and we didn't know who would win,” Solange told the press after the victory. “We have a fantastic team,” she continued.

The result was decided in the last item, Harmony, when Dragões da Real and Mocidade shared the lead, with the maximum score, with 210 points. The title was celebrated by representatives of the association during the counting, at the Anhembi sambadrome.

Vai-Vai remains the biggest winner of the São Paulo carnival, with 15 championships. After access returned, it attracted attention this year with a parade dedicated to hip hop and marked by social criticism. Back among the elite after years of access and one of the biggest winners of the São Paulo carnival, the traditional Camisa Verde e Branco managed to remain in the Special Group.

For the first time in 30 years, the count did not have the results announced by Antônio Pereira da Silva, Zulu. The voice of the São Paulo carnival retired and was replaced by announcer Eloise Matos, the debut of a woman in this role.

The schools were evaluated on nine questions, with four jurors for each. The first item to be announced, Evolution, already included several schools with scores below 10, so that six emerged with maximum scores (Barroca Zona Sul, Dragões da Real, Mocidade Alegre, Acadêmicos do Tatuapé, Acadêmicos do Tucuruvi and Império from Casa Verde).

It drew attention to the fact that the envelope did not contain a note from a juror for Império de Casa Verde. In this way, a standard set out in the regulations was applied, based on the average of the other evaluations: as he had received two grades 10 and one 9.9, he received a fourth grade 10, with 30 points in total (given that the lowest grade is discarded). ).

From the Front Committee, the dispute narrowed down and they followed in first place, with 60 points: Dragões, Mocidade and Tatuapé. The three continued to share the lead in the next category, Fantasy, with 90 points.

From Enredo onwards, the dispute narrowed down, between Dragões and Mocidade. Both continued with maximum marks in the partial assessment after reading the Samba-Enredo scores, with 150 points, by discarding the lowest scores for each item.

Next, it was Battery's turn, in which both remained at the top, with a total of 180 points. The next item was Allegory, with both schools at the top and with maximum scores (after discards), with 210 points.

The penultimate question was from Mestre Sala and Porta Bandeira, in which both continued to share the lead, with 240 points. Finally, the Harmony notes were read.

This year, the judges watched the parades from booths, no longer in the towers. There were also some changes to the standards for evaluating grades. The selection process for Access Group 1 begins at 6pm, with the announcement of the champion and runner-up, who will march in the special group at the next carnival. The champions' parade is scheduled for Saturday, the 17th.