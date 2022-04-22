Los Mochis, Sinaloa. The Mochitense writer Alfonso Orejel will present his novel today “Debris of Paradise” on the Tacámbaro Intercultural Book FairMichoacan.

According to the author of “Juan and his shadows”, the presentation will be at 7:00 p.m. (CDMX time), in a conversation with his friend and mentor Andrés Acosta about this book of horror stories published by Reading Planet.

The work consists of eight stories that, according to the author, they will read with trembling hands, overwhelmed by anxiety and fearful that some serial killer or some vengeful corpse will approach whoever “dares” to read it.

Read more: Paralibros and storytellers are part of the promotion of reading in Mocorito, Sinaloa

The story, adds Orejel Soria, tells the story of a wayward son who finds his mother with her face smashed to pieces by bats; a girl is the target of brutal harassment and her predators do not suspect her power to respond; another mother-possessive and fanatical-does her best to keep her son away from contamination from the outside world; a lousy student addicted to drugs decides to rob a frail and sick old lady who lives in a gloomy mansion; a family travels to Mazatlan to spend a sunny vacation that will turn into a scarlet nightmare; and other stories complete this work intended only for readers who are not intimidated by such horror.

Whoever wants to enjoy the talk of the presentation of the Mochitense can do it virtually, on the page directly from the FILIT Tacámbaro Intercultural Book Fair.

Alfonso Orejel was excited to be accompanied by the writer Andrés Acosta because he has won all the important prizes for children’s and youth literature. “What moves me a lot is that he really liked my novel, and we are going to talk about it.”