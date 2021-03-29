Moby arrives at a benefit gala, in Los Angeles in January 2020. Kurt Krieger – Corbis / Getty Images

Many may have listened to you without knowing it. His studio watermarks provided the soundtrack to commercials, television series, and movies. For New Yorker Richard Melville, known as Moby, success came with his fourth job, Play (1999), the first album to release its license to be used and reproduced for free. Unmistakable melodies forged their name, the product of mixing other people’s electronic discoveries. Then he released 12 million copies of an album that raised his music to the top, but that plunged him into a self-destructive well of sex, drugs and alcohol.

The descendant of the author of Moby Dick —Herman Melville is his great-great-uncle— he rehabbed and hasn’t had a drop of alcohol since October 2008. His music combines the strength of rock with the party drive of house and some choruses worth singing. From the beginning he found followers in club culture, which is why he also kept his facet as a DJ in Ibiza, his native New York or Los Angeles, where he resides. However, at 56 years old Moby flees from the formula that led him to global success. “An older, myopic and bald man cannot compete for an audience of twenty-somethings,” he sighed on the phone from his home last Tuesday. Now he signs for the prestigious German classical music label Deutsche Grammophon and publishes an album with 14 orchestral versions of his most sung hymns.

The album will be released on May 28, although it can already be ordered. Is called Reprise, a term that in music theory refers to the repetition of a fragment. The name also connects with the artist’s past, who educated his ear with classical composers before forming his own punk band with lyrics about veganism and convulsing to the rhythm of the former raves New Yorkers, clandestine parties with electronic music. Together with a score of musicians from the Budapest Art Orchestra, Moby redefines his greatest hits, sometimes in an intimate and minimalist key and others, exploiting the greatness of a great orchestra. “It is a type of music far from the bravado of rap or the curse of rockers. It seems more direct and honest to me, it only intends to excite. Share some aspect of the human condition, create spaces ”, points out the artist.

“An older, myopic and bald man cannot compete for an audience of twenty-somethings,” he says at 56 years of age.

The idea of ​​rephrasing some of his songs came about seven years ago. Moby had already denied the great international tours and began to perform acoustic recitals in the storage rooms of acquaintances or small theaters. Stripped of all electronic adornment, he explains that he was attracted to “the simplicity of the sound, the direct contact with the audience and the vulnerability that the entire performance gave off.” A triennium later, perhaps in search of new formats, he attended a concert by the British Bryan Ferry – leader of Roxy Music – backed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic: “My jaw dropped.” After the performance, the artistic director of the orchestra proposed something similar and Moby accepted. He made his debut in the orchestral sound by the hand of the gospel choir led by Gustavo Dudamel.

Moby at his Mott Street, New York, address in August 1992. David Corio / Getty Images

Democrat Eric Garcetti, mayor of Los Angeles, accompanied the coming-out on the piano. As if it were an epic of the American dream, in the audience was a representative of Deutsche Grammophon, who after the concert called Moby’s dressing room. This is how an electronic guru discovered this classic label that has had on its payroll the greatest interpreters and composers of cultured music, and that in recent years has been making an effort to modernize itself, with signings such as Max Richter or Francesco Tristano . “I’m used to working alone, locked in my studio, messing around with my gadgets, but this time I’ve had to cooperate with several dozen musicians, which is a huge challenge for me,” says Moby. He prepared the arrangements in Los Angeles, but did not want to fly to Hungary to continue with the orchestral production.

“There it would have been a hindrance and I preferred to stay home,” he explains. He is also cautious in recalling his past, described in the two volumes of his autobiography: Porcelain (2016), which understands his life as a squatter and DJ before sudden success, and Then It Fell Apart (2019), where he narrates the most sordid side of fame. “I could not write a memoir again, because my life is wonderfully boring. It remains intact despite the pandemic, because I dedicate myself to being at home, reading and working, ”says the musician. He filled stadiums and knew how to press the springs of the general public on his mixing table, that mass that wants to achieve ecstasy in front of the stage. But when the restrictions are lifted, Moby will swap the dance floor for the auditorium.