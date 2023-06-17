Official baptism for Moby Fantasy. The new flagship of the company will enter service on the Livorno-Olbia route tomorrow, June 18, embarking the first customers, followed in the autumn by the sister ship Moby Legacy. The arrival of the two ferries, reads a note from the shipping company, ”strengthens the industrial growth plan of the leading company in the transport of goods and passengers in the Mediterranean and their entry into service will have important repercussions on both the Tuscan and Sardinian territory generating an employment impact of 500 new direct and induced jobs”.

The baptism of Moby Fantasy ”is not a point of arrival but a starting point to look to the future with enthusiasm and with the awareness of having completed a virtuous path of restructuring, which will allow us to grow and consolidate our market” , says the managing director, Achille Onorato.

With its 237 meters long by 33 wide and a gross tonnage of 69,500 tons, Moby fantasy can carry up to 3,000 people who will stay in 441 cabins all with cruise ship standards, and thanks to over 3,800 linear meters of garage it can transport up to 1,300 cars or 300 trucks; the power of the 4 latest generation engines is 10.8 megawatts each, for a cruising speed of 23.5 knots, with peaks of 25.