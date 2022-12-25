Christmas musical Moby Dick, the Christmas musical by Erik van Muiswinkel, Club Kenau and Stadsschouwburg Haarlem. Directed by: Leopold Witte. Seen: 23/12, Stadsschouwburg Haarlem. There until 8/1. Information: Stadsschouwburghaarlem.nl ●●●●●

The large, undulating stage curtain that covers the entire stage frame during the prologue resembles an ocean. In steamship we hear the story of the whale classic at the start Moby Dick (1851) by Herman Melville. In this way, everyone knows in general terms to which source material the makers have related and, above all, how much freedom they have allowed themselves, with this friendly, weird and sometimes too sugary family performance in the Stadsschouwburg Haarlem.

Moby Dick, the Christmas musical begins in the rehearsal room of a drama club in Haarlem, where a new adaptation of Melville’s cult novel is being rehearsed under the tyrannical leadership of a self-righteous teacher (“Very good. If you like bad acting.”). The participating young people preferred it Scrooge or HomeAlone done, instead of this rather far-fetched story. With the exception of the stuttering Ismael (Jasper van Hofwegen), who can only speak in full sentences if he is allowed to talk about his favorite animal: the whale.

He is the protagonist of this new play by Marlies Bosmans, which, in good Christmas tradition, is very sweetly moralistic. Ismael gets three words of text from his teacher in the Christmas performance – ‘Long live Moby Dick’ – but cannot get it out of his mouth during the rehearsal. As if in a dream, he suddenly slides into a parallel reality: he ends up on the island of ‘Vaarlem’, where the inhabitants do not celebrate Christmas (“Kerwst? What is that: kerwst?”). Every year they wait for the grumpy captain (Erik van Muiswinkel) who is eagerly looking for a ‘pearl’: someone with whom he can set sail to take revenge on the whale that once bit his leg off. And every year that captain falls short, until that strange stutterer from Haarlem suddenly arrives in Vaarlem.

Whale hate

The makers took just under five minutes to cast out all the lines and reel in again: Vaarlem must be freed from the impasse, the captain must convert his deep-rooted hatred of whales into love, Ismael must be back in Haarlem in time for the premiere and preferably also fall in love.

The fact that the makers manage to do all that within that time is mainly because they don’t take the whole plot very seriously. Entanglements follow each other in rapid succession, on balance relevant questions (why doesn’t the captain just sail without that ‘pearl’?) remain unanswered. They get away with it because of the high tempo, so you don’t have time to dwell on the gaps, the humor they put against the reservations and the beautiful musical input.

Moby Dickthe Christmas musical Photo Melle Meivogel

For those who want to see that, it is Moby Dick, the Christmas musical is an outright ode to a Christmas classic, a moralistic winter adventure in which love wins. But whoever wants, can also see a (loving) parody in which the genre is commented on casually.

The pun lover will get his money’s worth here. The author is beyond embarrassment (and self-filtering) when it comes to the many fish references in the dialogues. Something is ‘buckling fat’, the villagers end up celebrating ‘Christmas fish’ (and wishing everyone a ‘happy gill year’) and even ‘Moby Dick-pic’ came up.

Contradictory compositions

The many caricatural supporting roles are of a comparable caliber: the fictional village is populated with cardboard figures, one of which is even more dopey than the other. The exception is Van Hofwegen, who, as Ismael, does look up quite the slapstick at times, but also offers layered counterplay as a tormented boy who actually knows very well what he wants, but then cannot come up with his words. “When I talk, I fall silent,” he sings in a beautiful ballad, aptly summarizing his tragedy. He also receives warm counterplay from Emma van Muiswinkel, who plays a tough adventurer-in-standstill who yearns for commotion.

Without more impressive are the beautiful, polyphonic songs, of which the performance should have much more. The unruly, versatile and often very surprising compositions of Bart Sietsema, flawlessly performed by the performers, lift the musical to a higher level. Forward: ‘buckling’ clever.

