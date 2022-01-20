Moby case, Grillo writes to Toninelli and Patuanelli: “Let’s help them”

The difficult moment of the M5s, in the midst of negotiations for the elections of Quirinale exploded the Grillo case, the guarantor was entered in the register of suspects for illicit influence trafficking, would have favored the entrepreneur friend Vincenzo Onorato and his company Moby. In the conversations to the proceedings of the investigation by the Milan prosecutor’s office, – reads the Repubblica newspaper – they are a dozen chats withholdings relevant, with requests for help in the messages that depart from the patron of the shipping company, they reach his old friend Cricket, and from there they are forwarded to the politicians of the movement. Not only to be mobilized Danilo Toninelli, Minister of Infrastructure from June 2018 to September 2019, responsible for maritime transport regulations, which responds to Grillo’s requests. The name of also appears in chats Stefano Patuanelli (not investigated), now Minister of Agricultural Policies, but holder of the Department of Economic Development in Conte II from September 2019 to February 2021.

Cricket – continues Repubblica – makes itself heard with its followers: “The group Tirrenia is failing, can we intervene? ». On the last day of that March 2020 there is a conference call between the commissioners of Tirrenia, the top management of Tirrenia Cin, the Minister of Infrastructure Paola De Micheli And Patuanelli to overcome the blockade of ship operations. After 24 hours, a solution emerged, with the release of the liquidity seized in Tirrenia (i.e. a Honored). Who will publish a note to thank the commissioners, MIT and Mise for having favored the conclusion of the agreement.

