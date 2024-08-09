From Reutersi From Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-reuters/ 08/09/2024 – 17:49

Mobly and funds managed by SPX Capital announced on Friday an agreement to transfer control of the furniture retail chain Tok&Stok to the rival, creating a company with combined annual net revenue of 1.6 billion reais, three times greater than Mobly’s current revenue.

The transaction will take place through a capital increase by Mobly, according to the companies. The funds managed by SPX will transfer their entire 60.1% stake in Tok&Stok to Mobly and will now hold 12% of the combined company.

With the transaction, Mobly will now operate 70 physical stores, of both brands, in addition to 6 distribution centers. The two companies will continue to operate completely independently, with their respective brands and market positions, according to a press release.

There has been speculation about a merger between the companies for some time. In September last year, Mobly revealed that it was in talks for a possible deal with Tok&Stok, although there had been no binding agreement or proposal at the time.

Mobly CEO Victor Noda said on Friday that the potential synergies of the deal involve an additional increase of 80 million to 135 million reais per year over a five-year period.

“We are very excited about this potential new phase of Mobly, especially because of the value that we will be able to unlock with the combined company,” added the executive, in a conference call to detail the operation.

“This greatly accelerates our path to profitability, with the possibility of creating a giant in the sector, the largest furniture and decoration company in Brazil.”

The deal also involves a “lock-up” agreement that prevents the sale of shares for two years, counting from the closing date of the operation, expected to occur in 45 days, according to the CEO.

The transaction is still subject to approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) and approval of the agreement at an extraordinary general meeting of Mobly.

The combined annual revenue of the new furniture and homewares company represents three times the annual net revenue of Mobly, rising from R$542 million to R$1.62 billion, according to the company’s presentation.

“The operation aims to strengthen Mobly’s presence in the market through the diversification and complementarity of the portfolio of products and services, since it aims to combine the solid and recognized reputation of both brands, reaching diverse audiences in all market segments”, stated Mobly in a material fact released this Friday.

The terms of the transaction involve the renegotiation of Tok&Stok’s debts, including R$364 million in bank debts due in 2029, in which Mobly and creditors negotiated an out-of-court recovery plan that guarantees additional grace periods on interest and principal, in addition to giving the banks the right to convert the debt into shares of the new company until 2029. The plan was signed by the majority of creditors and is subject to judicial approval.

“What gives us the security to go into debt… is the amount of value that we can unlock with the combined company, it is the size of these synergies and the confidence that we have in capturing them, linked to the credit conditions that we are able to negotiate with the banks”, stated Noda.