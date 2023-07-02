Mobly released a statement to the market this Saturday, 1st, that CTM Investimentos Ltda. reached, in aggregate, a total holding of 21,202,200 shares in the company, equivalent to 19.91% of the company’s common shares.

The increase in shareholding was due to the change in management of the Berdan FIA Bdr Nivel I fund.

