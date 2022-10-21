Monterrey, Nuevo León.- One more school shooting threatnow launched by a student, was reported in Apodaca.

The event mobilized municipal police this Friday and forced the suspension of classes.

The authorities initiated an investigation against the student, who allegedly brought a gun to school yesterday.

The third grade student allegedly threatened that today she would carry the weapon again and commit an attack on the Technical High School No. 83 Casimiro S. González.

The school is located at the intersection of Hortencia and Ireland, in Colonia Paseo de las Palmas.

Despite the threat, the school only suspended classes in the third grade classrooms.

When parents of first and second grade students found out about the threat, upset, they went to the school for their children and complained about why they were not notified of what had happened.

The school ended up suspending classes in all three grades. It was not specified if the student went to school today or if she was arrested.