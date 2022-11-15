Zvezda announced that the Ministry of Defense will pay 300,000 rubles for downed planes

Citizens called up as part of the partial mobilization will be paid for success in battle. These include the destruction of equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as well as the elimination of enemy manpower, writes Telegram-Zvezdanews channel.

It is specified that mobilized people will be paid 300,000 rubles for a downed plane, and 200,000 for a helicopter. For the destroyed tank, servicemen will receive 100,000 rubles, and for an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) – 50,000.

For the elimination of such equipment as BPM, BMD, armored personnel carriers, MTLB, self-propelled guns, S-300, Buk, Tor, Osa, the MLRS combat vehicle, it is planned to encourage the mobilized with payments of 50 thousand rubles. In addition, payments are planned to the most distinguished conscripts for solving various tasks and the destruction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which can amount to 100 thousand rubles.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Tatyana Shevtsova said that mobilized citizens would receive payments for December ahead of schedule – by December 25.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of partial mobilization in the country on September 21. It was planned that 300,000 people would be called up as part of the mobilization activities. On October 28, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin about the completion of partial mobilization in Russia.