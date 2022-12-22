Mobilize Smart Charge helps Renault electric vehicle owners optimize charging costs and reduce their carbon footprint thanks to smart charging scheduling. The App schedules vehicle recharging during off-peak hours and when electricity demand is lower, thus favoring the use of green energies. By integrating the signal Ecowatts in the Mobilize Smart Charge App In a context of high demand on the electricity grid, Mobilize allows French users to simply reduce their electricity consumption at the right moment for the grid.

This signal, a real “forecast of electricity”, measure the balance on the grid between available electricity and expected level of consumption. The App limits the recharging of vehicles during periods of high network stress, thus helping to avoid blackouts and at the same time guaranteeing sufficient autonomy to meet all mobility needs. The App follows Ecowatt forecasts, which cover a 4-day period, hour by hour, and are presented in the three colors green, orange and red: green indicates a level of electricity consumption lower than the production level; orange indicates that the electrical system is live and that electricity production is very close to the level of expected consumption; red is activated by RTE when there is a risk that the production of electricity will not cover all the needs in France.

“Since the launch of Mégane E-Tech Electric, more and more customers have adopted the Mobilize Smart Charge App to reduce your electricity bill – explained Corinne Frasson, Director of Energy Services at Mobilize – The integration of Ecowatt into the App allows our customers to recharge their vehicles responsibly, guaranteeing the most convenient prices and the necessary range”. We remind you that the Mobilize Smart Charge App is available in France, the Netherlands and Belgium for owners of Mégane, ZOE, Twingo and Kangoo E-TECH Electric equipped with the RLink or EasyLink multimedia system.