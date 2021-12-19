The tropical heat of Brazil is ready to welcome the growth of Mobilize. The Renault group brand that offers flexible mobility, energy and data services in Europe and internationally is preparing to establish its presence in the South American country: we are talking about a market in which the new mobility sector is constantly growing, which is why Mobilize wants to expand its business in the country. In fact, we would like to remind you that the Renault group brand is already a partner in the mobility of several Brazilian private companies and public bodies, to which it provides shared mobility and short-term rental solutions.

“Mobilize’s activities in Brazil perfectly reflect the services and solutions we wish to propose – said Clotilde Delbos, CEO of Mobilize – By relying on our partners, in a learning process, we offer concrete solutions to encourage the ecological transition and make the mobility of people and goods more accessible, especially in complex and congested urban environments, as happens in large Brazilian metropolises “. As mentioned, Mobilize is not new to mobility activities in Brazil: on the island of Fernando de Noronha, for example, the Renault group brand has launched the project with the local authorities “Smart Island“, With the ambitious goal of making all trips on the island 100% electric by 2030, thanks to a complete solar charging system.

Mobilize’s commercial adventure in Brazil began in 2019, with a experimentation which involved local Renault employees to whom a fleet of vehicles for private use was made available in the evenings and weekends. Thanks to the success of this test, from 2020 shared mobility services have been offered to companies and public bodies, with electric and thermal vehicles: the Federation of Industries of Paranà was among the first to provide its teams with a fleet of vehicles of this type. “Our goal is not only to design, produce and market cars, but also to propose mobility solutions and services“, added Ricardo Gondo, CEO of Renault Brazil.