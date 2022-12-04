Mobilize is preparing to go one step further in terms of design. Groupe Renault’s dedicated mobility brand has appointed Jean-Philippe Salar as new Director of Design: he will succeed Patrick Lecharpywho is retiring after 30 years spent with parent company Renault and having drawn the first sketches of the two-seater Duo and the single-seater Solo (the first two Mobilize models) and will report to Fedra Ribeiro and Laurens van den Acker, respectively COO of Mobilize and head of design at Groupe Renault.

“I would like to warmly welcome to Jean-Philippe Salar joining our family of ‘Mobilizers’ – commented the COO of Mobilize, Fedra Ribeiro – His experience will be invaluable to Mobilize, a brand that needs to think differently and consider the entire mobility ecosystem in everything it does.” Salar’s professional design career began right in the ranks of Renault, where, after graduating in 1996, he worked on the exteriors of Losanga commercial vehicles. Also in his Renault stint he was responsible for the third generation Clio and its RS variant, before contributing to several versions of the Megane saloon. In 2013 he then moved to South Korea, where he was employed as project manager of the Renault Samsung Motors joint venture, dealing with the development of the Renault Koleos for the Korean market.

Salar’s work history also unfolded at Dachafor which he worked in Romania taking care of the development of the new Duster, Sandero and Jogger range, e She gives itwhere he was appointed head of design contributing to the restyling of the Niva. “Salar’s vast experience in the international market, as well as its mobility vision, creativity and enthusiasm, will help us meet the challenge posed by the future of mobility through ever more innovative and flexible“added Laurens van den Acker.