After appointing a new head of design, Mobilize he decided to change his main leader as well. In fact, Clotilde Delbos will no longer be CEO of the Renault Group mobility brand: she will be replaced by Fedra Ribeiro, current COO of the brand. Officially, Delbos’ departure from the scene is set for next December 31st, with the consequent effective assignment for Ribeiro from 1 January 2023. From the same date, the appointment of Patrick Claude, current Director of Financial Services of Groupe Renault and Director of RCI Banque SA, will also be effective as interim Chairman of the Board of Directors of RCI Banque SA.

“The ten years I have spent in the Group have been exciting. I would like to thank all the employees of the Group who, defying the multiple crises of recent years, have worked to make Renault the beautiful company it is today – commented Clotilde Delbos – As Finance Director and then as Deputy General Manager of the Renault Group and CEO of the Mobilize brand, I think I have given my contribution to recovery of the group. Now Renault is positioned at the forefront of the automotive industry and I am convinced that Mobilize and its teams will be the spearhead”. To succeed her, as mentioned, will be Fedra Ribeiro, who already navigates the Mobilize brand for just over a year as she joined in November last year as COO, after having been Executive Vice President of Progressive Mobility at Bosch.

“I thank Clotilde for the way she welcomed me into the Group two years ago and for her commitment to the Executive Board of the Renault Group. His professionalism has allowed us to forcefully launch the Mobilize brand, which has established itself as point of reference for new mobilityoffering innovative services such as Mobilize Driver Solutions, Mobilize Insurance, Mobilize Charge Pass and the Mobilize Fast Charge network – added Luca De Meo, CEO of the Renault Group – I wish Clotilde much success in her new projects and I’m sure Phaedra will know continue to developwith talent, the activities of Mobilize Beyond Automotive, supported by the experience of the beautiful team that surrounds it”.