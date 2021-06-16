Renault with the Mobilize brand promotes the mobility of the future, which according to his vision must be smart, greener, more shared and more accessible, for everyone and everywhere, in one sustainable world.

In fact, Mobilize goes beyond the automotive sector and promotes the ecological transition with flexible and sustainable mobility and energy solutions, use oriented.

What is Mobilize?

Mobilize is one of the 4 Business Units of Renault Renaulution relaunch plan for the development of solutions for more sustainable mobility. Mobilize sets itself the objectives of facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles, to allow a better energy management, to offer a second life to batteries and recycle them, propose coherent and accessible mobility services, design vehicles for specific uses, to develop software platforms avant-garde.

To contribute to a more sustainable future, Mobilize offers mobility solutions and services complementary compared to traditional scheme based on the purchase of cars, it promotes greater use of goods thanks to the‘circular economy and sharing and designing smart charging and energy storage solutions.

Clotilde Delbos, General Manager of Mobilize

Mobilize thus responds to concrete problems with a series of solutions which can be integrated into the so-called Smart Island or in other smart territories, to help them reach the zero emissions goal.

Energy from electric car batteries

When they are no longer suitable for use in the automotive sector, the batteries of electric vehicles still have a lot of value. Between early life in vehicles and the recycling, batteries can, in fact, continue to provide energy for multiple applications. Mobilize has signed an agreement with Betteries, a German start-up strongly active in the circular economy, to develop and assemble a mobile energy system, modular and multipurpose composed of battery modules from electric vehicles.

This easy-to-carry system is composed from 1 to 4 elements (betterPacks) from 2.3 kWh each, so as to achieve a capacity of 9.2 kWh, that is the equivalent of the average daily consumption of a family.

Second-life batteries become a mobile energy system, with a capacity of 9.2 kWh

It is a system that boasts multiple uses and applications, when it is impossible to connect to the mains: construction sites, food trucks, solar energy storage, filming and events, but can also be used on board small electric boats. Production of this innovative storage system will start in September 2021 at the Re-Factory of the Renault Group in Flins.

Mobilize Duo, Bento and Hippo electric vehicles

Mobilize also proposes 3 mobility offers, or three 100% electric vehicles, for the transport of people and goods: “tailor-made” vehicles that place service and user experience at the center of their design. The vehicles designed by Mobilize are not only innovative in their concept, but also in their marketing: why they are not meant to be sold! Their users will pay, in fact, only for the use, in based on time and mileage.

Mobilize Duo is the name of the vehicle that will be proposed for shared mobility, 100% electric, compact and connected, for 2 people and is designed for car sharing. Designed in accordance with the principles of the circular economy, Mobilize Duo aims to complement the 50% recycled materials in its production and to be 95% recyclable, at the end of its life, thanks to the Renault Group’s Re-Factory in Flins.

Mobilize EZ Prototype

Mobilize Bento is the name of the vehicle that will be proposed for delivery and the transport of space-saving goods. Designed on the basis of Mobilize Duo it is equipped with a load compartment to allow the transport of small objects, with a total volume that can reach 1 m3.

Mobilize Hippo is the name of the modular vehicle that will be proposed for the delivery of the last mile. The new electric light commercial vehicle offers several interchangeable load modules to meet the needs of its users (refrigerated transport, parcel delivery, etc.), with a load capacity of 200 kg and up to approx 3 m3.

Mobilize car sharing services

Mobilize brings together various initiatives and start-up that deal with mobility and energy ecosystems. Some of these, today, bear the name of Mobilize.

Zity, Mobilize’s free floating car sharing service becomes “Zity by Mobilize”, which is available in Madrid (from 2017) and in Paris / Paris region (from 2020). Zity by Mobilize includes 1,250 electric vehicles (750 in Madrid and 500 in Paris) and over 430,000 customers. The development of the Zity by Mobilize service is also expected in other cities during 2021.

Mobilize electric car sharing through the streets of Bergamo

Renault Mobility is the service of rental in agency and in free floating by Mobilize, it becomes “Mobilize Share “. Agency rentals go from 1 day to 1 month and Mobilize Share proposes the hourly rental of free floating vehicles, available 24/7. Mobilize Share is already strongly present in Europe with a fleet of 15,000 vehicles (including 4,000 electric vehicles) and over one million customers.

Mobilize launches in Italy, in June 2021 in the city of Bergamo and in 4 neighboring municipalities, its first 100% electric car sharing service, ‘Mobilize Share’.

Mobilize Power Solutions, charging stations

The solutions Elexent, dedicated to recharging electric fleets instead they become “Mobilize Power Solutions”. From consulting to design, through installation and management of charging stations, Mobilize Power Solutions offers tailor-made solutions and turnkey solutions that cover all the needs of professionals.

Mobilize Power Solutions for charging solutions

Mobilize Power Solutions also includes energy optimization strategies and integration of renewable energies.

Sustainable energy ecosystem

Mobilize has the ambitious goal of accompanying the transformation of the automotive sector and, to do so, leverages the ecosystems of complementary partners. ‘Mobilité360’ is a perfect example of this. In fact, this project brings together some protagonists of mobility – BlaBlaCar, Mobilize, the RATP Group and Uber – to share a common vision of the mobility of the future.

These leaders intend to leverage their complementary skills and have a coordinated approach to propose simpler, green, sustainable and shared mobility solutions together, at the service of cities and citizens.

Mobilité360 brings together the mobility brands BlaBlaCar, Mobilize, the RATP Group and Uber

In addition to the automotive sector, Mobilize offers solutions and services concerning mobility, energy and data and promotes a sustainable energy ecosystem to respond to the expectations of consumers, companies, operators and territories.

It might interest you, indeed I recommend it!

👉 Renault strategic plan Renaulution

👉 Renault E-Tech, a new range of electric and hybrid cars

👉 Renault 5 electric

👉 Renault logo new lozenge

👉 ELECTRIC CARS video tests

👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 RENAULT price list 👉 Used RENAULT ads

Our electric car tests

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

💥 notice: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM!