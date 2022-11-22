Monitoring of roads to guarantee their safety and reduce maintenance costs but also with the aim of reducing polluting emissions. Mobilizethe Renault Group brand dedicated to new mobility, and Logiroad, the French deep-tech start-up that publishes software for the analysis and management of road assets, have signed a partnership agreement to work on these issues by exploiting their respective skills to offer integrated solutions to local authorities.

The Losanga business unit leverages the experience accumulated by Renault in the field of road safety and data collection, with Logiroad which will provide its next-generation technology platformLogiroad Center, derived from over a decade of experience with local authorities, which integrates artificial intelligence and automatic processing of images captured by vehicles, allowing you to program maintenance interventions to be undertaken in an intelligent and optimal way and to predict the evolution of road conditions.

The union of these skills and ability, thanks in particular to Groupe Renault’s fleet of connected vehicles, to constantly feed the Logiroad Center technological platform dedicated to local authorities, facilitate the decision-making process thanks to the precise and immediate knowledge of road quality and user safety. Thanks to the precise and regularly updated diagnosis of road conditions and the prioritization of the works to be carried out based on budget availability, local authorities are able to intervene in advance on the management and redevelopment of roads, thus cutting up to 20% costs related to their maintenance and at the same time reducing the risk of accidents, CO emissions 2 produced by road works and vehicles, but also noise pollution, as a road in good condition promotes smoother and safer driving.