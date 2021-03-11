A fter a Minister of Culture who invites himself by surprise last Saturday at the occupied Odeon Theater, it is the Prime Minister’s turn to take the stage. A sign that concern reigns in high places in the face of a movement that is spreading to more and more theaters but also to all sectors affected by the discontinuity of employment.

Just like Roselyne Bachelot who, from now on, considers that the occupation of theaters is “Useless” and “Dangerous for heritage furniture” (sic), Jean Castex had nothing serious to offer the social partners. “Apart from a few crumbs here and there, 20 to 30 million largely insufficient to respond to the scale of the crisis. The account is not there ”, estimates Denis Gravouil, secretary of the CGT spectacle. As for the Gauron mission on the possible extension of the white year, renewing until August 2021 the unemployment rights of intermittent workers, “We will not know anything before the end of March”, he continues. The reopening of theaters? “No perspective. Worse, it is moving away, once again, because of the worsening health crisis, according to the Prime Minister. “ A massive argument, but which struggles to convince when we look at some of our European neighbors who, despite the Covid, have a finer, less dogmatic crisis management.

One year after the closure of all places for the dissemination and creation of culture, one year after the famous “Whatever the cost”, intermittent entertainment and employment never cease to suffer the full brunt of the shutdown of their work tools. Faced with the importance of the issues that have been exacerbated since the health crisis, everything suggests that this government is managing all of this with a foot that drags in the world before, as a small manager unable to project itself into a future beyond. A government that extols the “French social model” shock absorber, but who persists in dismantling it methodically. Medef no longer needs to shout in all tones that intermittent employment is costing national solidarity dearly, the government now takes care of it.

Proposals duly developed, marked

“The Prime Minister dropped crumbs, continues Denis Gravouil. In short, the “Whatever the cost e ”Does not cost them too much. “ The claims submitted to it are “The same for months”, specifies the trade unionist, and take in a few lines: opening of the premises with respect for health standards, financial support for the resumption, guarantee of social rights (access to maternity leave for all maternity leave). Proposals duly developed, marked. Finally, the suspension of the unemployment reform which should come into force on July 1st. The Prime Minister does not want to make the link between the situation of intermittents in culture and more generally of all intermittents in employment and the reform of unemployment insurance. However, for Denis Gravouil, it is obvious: “This reform will further worsen the inequalities of treatment and penalize the most vulnerable. “

And if the word of the CGT is not enough, Castex should hear that of Antoine Foucher, former chief of staff of Muriel Pénicaud, linchpin of the current reform of unemployment insurance who, in a recent interview, comes from to declare : “Technically, when you don’t know which reality this reform applies to, it doesn’t make sense. And politically, resuming a reform that was in my opinion necessary in the world before the Covid, but which today would be out of step with the country which is waiting for a global post-Covid outlook to be drawn to it, that to me. appears to be an analytical error. “

If Jean Castex still does not want to see the relationship between the situation of all intermittents and the reform of unemployment insurance, the youngest, the students of art schools, have understood it well, who, since Tuesday, occupy the theaters in their turn. After that of the Hill and the TNS in Strasbourg (read our Thursday edition), the movement is growing. The theaters of Toulouse, Pau, Bordeaux, Montpellier, Lyon, Châteauroux, Nantes, Rennes, etc. are also invested.

Sébastien, a student at Esad (Higher School of Dramatic Art), is at the Hill. “We are students and the students are sacrificed. We are artists, and artists are sacrificed. For us, it’s a double penalty. “ But he does not claim the exclusivity of the mobilization: “We don’t just fight for intermittence. We fight for and with all the students. Our movement provides support to precarious, isolated, invisible students with no future prospects, to the 2 million intermittent people in precariousness. “

“The theater is not intended to be captured or broadcast on the Internet”

“We are not blocking, we are opening! “ continues Sébastien. “It’s been two years that the students left my school and did not work. What’s the point ? Accept the idea that there will be no more artists in France? Agree to switch all to RSA? We need to meet the public, to confront them. The theater is not intended to be captured or broadcast on the Internet. “ On a banner hanging on the sides of the Hill, we can read: “Rather the Rite of Spring than the massacre. “

Return to the Odeon. Samuel Churin, from the coordination of the precarious people of Île-de-France (CIPIDF), invites “All the precarious to enter theaters so that they become places of resistance”. Denis Gravouil does not say anything else by calling him too “To amplify the movement”.