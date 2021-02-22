The protest movement that erupted at the beginning of the year in Saint Petersburg, Moscow, Ekaterinburg, Novosibirsk and Vladivostok, has slowed down. These demonstrations which had demanded the release of Alexey Navalny and concentrated diffuse demands are currently taking other forms. In order not to appear withdrawn from this phenomenon, the Russian Communist Party (KPRF) called for several rallies on February 23 which were banned for health reasons. “This is a symbolic date that celebrates the creation of the Red Army. But it made it possible to enter into a political battle with power before the legislative elections in September. Because a number of problems remain: rising prices, corruption, and political repression against leftist forces continues ”, notes the deputy of the city of Moscow, Evgueny Stoupin, of the KPRF. One of the communist officials in the city of Penza, east of Moscow, Alexander Smirnov, was arrested for seven days for announcing an action on February 23: “For a Russia without palaces and without oligarchs” .

The economic, social and health crisis crystallizes anger

Since March, Russia has suffered an economic and social crisis linked to the health situation. Like other countries, it is experiencing an economic slowdown with a recession of 3% in 2020. The production of five basic sectors – industry, agriculture, distribution, transport, construction – fell by 3% between January and November , according to the statistics agency Rosstat, and resulted in numerous job losses in SMEs. This situation crystallizes anger, as illustrated by the latest Levada Center survey with 43% of respondents who place the “General dissatisfaction” as the engine of protests. For economist Vladislav Inozemtsev in Novaya Gazeta, “Twenty years of Putin have generated a strong demand for change; corruption, favoritism and localism irritate people (…) and to avoid the collapse of the system which will plunge the country into an era of war of all against all, a change is necessary ”.

Asset freezes and visa ban for four senior officials

On the sidelines of its mobilizations, the standoff between Brussels and Moscow continues. During their meeting on Monday, the European Union’s foreign ministers decided to impose new sanctions against Russia for multiple human rights violations: detention of Alexei Navalny, arrests of journalists… For the first time, it applies its new global sanctions regime adopted last December. The Twenty-Seven will make its measures effective at the European summit on March 25 and 26, which will target four senior Russian officials (the head of the federal investigative committee, the director of the prison authority, the commander of the national guard and the Attorney General of Russia) by freezing their assets and banning them from applying for a visa within the EU. “It is hardly possible to sanction the oligarchs. We can only act against officials, and only if we have evidence ”, explained the head of Luxembourg’s diplomacy, Jean Asselborn.

For its part, Russia has warned by its Ambassador to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, to be “Ready to react” in case of“New round of restrictive, unilateral, illegitimate measures”.