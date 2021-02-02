The economic crisis is hitting hard. Business bankruptcies and social plans are linked and, according to OFCE forecasts, nearly 200,000 jobs could be destroyed in France in 2021. In this gloomy context, the unions (CGT, FSU and Solidaires) and youth organizations (Unef, UNL, MNL and Fidl) did not want to stand idly by. Despite the unfavorable sanitary conditions, this inter-union sounded the social re-entry “for the preservation and development of employment and public services, against precariousness”.

Imagined in several stages, this mobilization was to reach its climax this Thursday, February 4 with a national day of strikes and inter-professional mobilizations. Previously, the three days of action of health personnel, January 21, national education, January 26, and energy, January 28, were well attended, proof that social anger is swelling in a country where government responses are deemed grossly insufficient. Especially since “successive reforms, strongly contested, facilitate layoffs and job cuts in the private as in the public”, notes the intersyndicale.

The stimulus package is not enough. Trade unions and youth organizations are demanding a “disruptive plan, combining massive public investment and income support for the most vulnerable or precarious”. By calling, “in a dynamic of convergence and strengthening of struggles”, for a large inter-professional movement, unions and youth organizations intend to increase the balance of power.

The stimulus package is not enough. The unions demand a “rupture plan”. Thomas SAMSON / AFP