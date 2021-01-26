Teachers, supervisors, main educational advisers, AESH (accompanying disabled students), school psychologists, school nurses, but also high school students and students … The world of education was mobilized on Tuesday January 26, at the call of a very large inter-union (FSU, CGT, FO, Solidaires). And, despite the health context, many of them have marched, all over France. The Snuipp-FSU noted a third of strikers in the first degree. In secondary education, the Snes-FSU estimated this rate at 40% of teachers. Unsurprisingly, the Ministry of National Education communicated on a strike rate, at midday, at 11%.

Incessant job cuts despite the crisis

Calamitous management of the health crisis, degraded teaching conditions, salaries at half mast, incessant job cuts… the reasons for the anger were vast. “It’s a job that I love but today I am exhausted”, a Toulouse school teacher told AFP, referring to “The glaring lack of resources, especially since the start of the health crisis”. In Clermont-Ferrand (Puy-de-Dôme), a thousand people demonstrated behind a banner “Emergency for the public service of education”. Among them, Magali Gallais, CPE (senior education advisor): “We brew students all day, they often forget to put on their masks correctly, we are constantly exposed to the virus. “ Despite the cold, they were just as much in Rennes. “We have had a loss of purchasing power in ten years of 275 euros per month per person”, testified Axel Benoist, the national secretary of Snuep-FSU (vocational education). “This is a crucial moment for education, there is a real anger rising among teachers who are very worried”, believes Benoît Teste, secretary general of the FSU, with reference to the Grenelle des teachers, launched by Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer, which is due to end in February. “What is undertaken by the ministry is absolutely not satisfactory, it is primarily communication with a surface revaluation which is very insufficient. “

For Saphia Guereschi, general secretary of the National Union of Nursing Health Advisors (Snics-FSU, majority), nurses in middle school or high school are monopolized by the management of the health crisis and must manage the “Screening and tracing phases”, to the detriment of supporting students. “Our young people, who are doing very badly, can no longer be welcomed as they should during consultations in the establishments because we are not replaced, we must react very quickly”, she alerted. Six days after mobilizing against the deleterious effects of the epidemic on their lives, the students also joined the processions. “Last week’s demonstration allowed us to achieve things but not to make ourselves fully heard, Mélanie Luce, president of the UNEF, explained to AFP. So we continue the mobilization. ”