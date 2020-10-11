Valenciennes, Toulouse, Paris, special envoys.

“Masked but not muzzled! The slogan launched by the PCF in full confinement, for the demonstrations on the balcony of May 1, was invited in the street this weekend. A formula launched by Fabien Roussel, the national secretary of training, from Valenciennes (North), where a gathering was held Saturday morning, among a hundred in 60 departments. “The PCF is mobilizing throughout France in front of the prefectures, the headquarters of the Medef, the hospitals to bring local demands, to ask for more resources to face the health crisis but also to denounce terrible layoff plans”, explains the deputy from the North. “We also want to warn about poverty which is increasing by 30 to 40%. While France is the 5th world power, it is unacceptable, ”he said indignantly, recalling that his party’s priority for the time being is not“ elections but action, to carry the demands of our fellow citizens to live better and deal with the crisis ”.

“The situation is deteriorating visibly”

“We are being taken away all our rights, all the pleasures of life, under the pretext of keeping the ” chance to work ”. My husband is at Bombardier and because of the merger with Alstom, his vacation vouchers, his bonuses are denied, ”explains Sylvie Vallini among the activists and elected officials who, despite the new restrictions that came into force the same morning, insisted on being present in the northern sub-prefecture. At her side, Nathalie works for the social services of the commune of Onnaing and notices every day “that the number of requests for food aid is increasing. We see workers whose wages are not sufficient to meet the needs of their families, ”she laments, while according to Émile Vandeville, the secretary of the local CGT union, the situation is deteriorating in sight. eye. “PES are being set up, with employers asking employees to be more flexible, with an increase in working time and a fall in wages, or job cuts. In the sector, SKF is planning layoffs, and Auchan, here, it is about twenty jobs less, ”explains the trade unionist before joining the delegation received in the sub-prefecture, where many proposals – free masks for the implementation of control devices for business aid – are on display. “The government is putting 570 billion euros of public money on the table, we are simply asking that they be used to fight poverty and misery, to create jobs and to finally give our hospitals the means to cope. », Summarizes Fabien Roussel.

Nearly 900 kilometers further south, the PCF chose, to make this message heard, to assemble in front of the Air France agency, established in the heart of Toulouse since 1945 and refurbished two years ago. A symbolic place: the airline has announced its closure next spring. “Air France receives 7 billion in state aid and wants to cut 7,500 jobs! », Protested Pierre Lacaze, PCF municipal councilor. “The employees of the Toulouse sites are worried about the present and the future,” says Jean-Claude Chazottes, retired from Air France. While a reduction in working hours to 32 hours and a return to retirement at 60 would allow hiring, especially young people. “

“The state must not finance job cuts”

Also participating in the initiative, among communist militants, employees of the aeronautics and agrifood industry. Michel Molesin, employee of Airbus, recalls that the European aircraft manufacturer wants to cut 5,000 jobs in France while its order book is packed. “There is a health crisis and the employers are profiting to death! », He denounces. According to him, the situation of the aircraft manufacturer is far from being catastrophic: “In September, Airbus delivered 57 aircraft, that is to say that production has returned to 80% of its level of September 2019.” The precariousness , on the other hand, is indeed gaining ground, notes Luc Ripoll, retired for just a few days from an agri-food company: “We are witnessing a drop in food consumption. Even organic is experiencing a decline! People lack the means to access quality food. “In such a context,” the recovery plan must not finance job cuts while large groups have cash, “adds Pierre Lacaze. The day before, Jean Castex, on an official trip to Toulouse and accompanied by several ministers, announced the arrival of 111 additional police officers in the Pink City. “But you also have to hire in hospitals and nursing homes,” continues the PCF manager. We are short of beds. When Macron says that it is not a problem of means but of organization, he proves that he is cut off from the population. “

In the 12th arrondissement of Paris, it is precisely in front of Saint-Antoine hospital that the PCF called for demonstrations to support the public health system and demand recruitment. “Money for the public hospital, not for the capital! Can we read on the branded signs. After the first wave of the epidemic, Aïcha Accoun, nurse and CGT secretary in Saint-Antoine, said she was “wounded and exhausted”. A state of affairs due to the glaring lack of means: “We are asking for the opening of beds, but they have already stopped closing them and pooling services!” Camille, speech therapist in a Parisian hospital, does not want to “leave (his) health there by treating that of others”. But, for lack of massive hires, “this is what is happening”, blows the one who also points to the difficulties that caregivers have to find accommodation, particularly in Paris. “Stop applauding and come and support us in the street on October 15,” harangues Isabelle, nurse at Trousseau hospital.

“Since 2016, it has been 3,000 job cuts at AP-HP”

In the capital, the health situation is particularly worrying, and especially prior to the Covid-19 crisis. “Since 2016, it is 3,000 job cuts at the AP-HP”, enrage Igor Zamichiei, federal secretary of the PCF Paris. Do hospitals need staff? “Let us pre-recruit young people to train the health personnel of tomorrow”, suggests Léon Deffontaines, secretary general of the JC. More broadly, the Parisian Communists are asking, in addition to recruitments and a salary increase of 300 euros, a moratorium on territorial hospital groups in Île-de-France. Nicolas Bonnet-Oulaldj, president of the PCF group on the Paris council, also wants to build a “network of municipal health centers” in order to “relieve the emergency services”.

For the Communists, these gatherings are “just the beginning”, called to continue on social networks and in the field. “Our priority is to build mobilizations with employees and in the neighborhoods”, assures Pierre Lacaze in Toulouse. The fight will also take place in Parliament. On the occasion of the examination of the finance bill, “we will fight, promises Senator Michelle Gréaume from Valenciennes. The money intended to support companies must be the subject of counterparties, commitments for employment and training ”.