On the site of the team, those who want to leaf through the newspaper will have to content themselves with the January 8 edition. And sports aficionados won’t have any better luck in the kiosks. Since January 8, a strike by employees of the sports daily has slowed the editorial staff and has prevented publication for five consecutive days. A first in the history of the newspaper. The apple of discord: a dismissal plan presented in October 2020 by management. This provides for the elimination of 55 positions, including 47 of journalists. If the management asserts catastrophic sales forecasts to justify this hemorrhage, the inter-union SNJ, SNJ-CGT, Ufict-CGT and SGLCE-CGT refuses to play the fools. Despite the setback inflicted by the Covid-19 epidemic on the world of sport, the figures would not be so alarming. “Management is based on forecasts of losses of 16 million euros, but we are very far from it. We are approaching more than 5 million “, argues Denis Pérez, SNJ-CGT union representative at the team. “The documents are also studded with false figures”, he adds.

Newspaper quality at risk

If discussions have taken place with the management, the inter-union accuses it of sticking to its positions and of trying to gain time before the end of the consultation procedure, on February 3. “We only have one meeting left before the deadline, we have a knife to our throat. They want to move in force and speed ”, the trade unionist chokes. Inconceivable for the unions, this plan risks putting, in addition to employment, the quality of the newspaper in danger. “We will have to reduce the coverage of certain football and rugby clubs, to focus even more on the big ones. Certain disciplines, such as athletics, swimming, alpine skiing, will disappear from our pages unless there is a big sporting feat. It’s not the team, our readers ask for a minimum of exhaustiveness ”, annoys Denis Pérez. The layoff plan follows a collective performance agreement project announced in June 2020 and abandoned after the union’s wholesale rejection. Eight months later, if the employees are “Exhausted and demotivated”, they no longer want to let it go. Since last Friday, the strike movement has been followed by 80% of incumbent non-management employees, affirms Denis Pérez, which makes it the most followed movement in the history of the press title. And that may not weaken anytime soon: “We will continue as long as the PES is not suspended”, concludes the union representative.