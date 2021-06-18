Once again the desolation of downtown Buenos Aires, deserted by the pandemic and the crisis, was interrupted with a massive demonstration of left-wing and opposition social organizations nucleated in the Front of Piquetero Unit who marched to the Ministry of Social Development to demand an urgent meeting with Daniel Arroyo. With replicas in various provinces, hundreds of columns of militants who cut traffic, accesses and programmed cuts, it was one of the main protests against the administration of Alberto Fernandez in his 18 months of management. They demand food disbursements for the canteens, the return of the IFE and the expansion of employment plans.

The name of the position of Pais pais is eloquent: director of urgent aid. He is a permanent interlocutor with social organizations and was the official who sought until the last minute to defuse the protests.

Pais, a militant from San Fernando, informed organizations of the schedule for the shipment of the food bags that “the orgasms” claim for the thousands of community kitchens that they manage. The official’s efforts were in vain.

Last May 12, Arroyo had achieved that the piquetero front raise the protest that this Friday carried out. He backed down with the loss of beneficiaries of the Empower Work, joined others and promised that he would advocate for the vaccination of the workers in the canteens. In the middle, the Government disbursed $ 36 billion to expand the coverage and amounts of the food card program. On Thursday he announced the payment of a $ 6 thousand bonus for the million beneficiaries of the complementary social salary ($ 12,204).

During his first year and a half in charge of the Executive, the President doubled the employment plans. On December 10, 2019, there were about 570 thousand beneficiaries; today there are more than a million. In the middle of the crisis came the pandemic. The IFE arrived with the first wave and left with the second. The protests are on the rise. The Polo Obrero has already announced that if the Government does not attend to them, they will make a camp next week.

March of social organizations on Avenida 9 de Julio. Photo: Julian Mayer

Organizations state that Stream, one of many that sounds like candidate of the ruling party in the Province, he did not keep his word. They ask for solutions, because they consider that social assistance is insufficient with current poverty levels and while the Executive reaps a sustained increase in collection. “We want the IFE to return. It was charged by nine million people and the Empower Work nothing more than a million. It is treacherous, things only move when we mobilize, ”says Silvia Saravia, from Barrios de Pie-Libres del Sur, the organization that has just joined the electoral assembly of Florencio Randazzo, a detail that they indicate in official dispatches.

Arroyo did not receive the leaders of the groups that demanded a meeting. In the Government they show their social assistance numbers and argue that leftist organizations seek to dispute the visibility among themselves (which multiply the gears) and for their respective electoral bets. They also stressed that mobilization was excessive in the middle of the second wave of infections, on a cold day, and a month after the minister received them.

The referents of the opposition organizations assure that in hundreds of dining rooms only half of the deliveries of promised food bags arrived. “Increases in food card goes to the popular pots”, Insists Saravia. Eduardo Belliboni, from the Polo Obrero, denounced threats to his militants in La Matanza.

The organizations that mobilized targeted the Secretary of Social Economy Persian Emile, leader of the Evita, because they assure that it benefits with deliveries, the registration of plans and direct help to the social organizations that are in the Government. The same is said of the secretary of Social Inclusion Laura Alonso, from La Cámpora. The Peronist mayor of Esteban Echeverría Fernando Gray, faced with the organization of Maximum Kirchner, also denounced that they discriminated against their municipality in food delivery.

With the proximity of the campaign, the social movements of the ruling party decided suspend your public questioning to the Executive, after Criticisms of the Alimentar Card and to the delays in vaccination of the canteen workers.

Officials from four national ministries (Security, Interior, Social Development and Labor) monitor social unrest in all the country. For this, a work table was formalized, supervised by the Chief of Staff. The protests threaten to become another actor in the electoral race.