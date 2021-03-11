Since Tuesday evening, the Théâtre national de la Colline has been occupied by students from Esad, the National Conservatory, the Studio-théâtre d’Asnières and the regional conservatory. With a general meeting decided every day at 4 p.m. “We, students of public and private theater education, are responding to the call of the occupants of the Odeon, wrote those from the Hill. (…) Faced with the loss of meaning of official decisions taken in political bodies, we demand an end to these government back-and-forths and real decision-making. (…) Today we intend to give back the right to the population to cultivate themselves thanks to these places of cultural action where human intellectual sharing transcends all social circles and unites them. “ And to call on students from other disciplines to occupy other places …

“A health crisis that masks a social crisis”

In front of the Odeon, at 2 p.m., an agora open to the four winds is held as it does every day. Intermittent entertainment and employment would they have straddled the tiger, as advised them Emmanuel Macron, who, in May 2020, addressing intermittents, quoted Simon Leys: “Real idealists are great pragmatists. Simon Leys had this formula: when Robinson leaves, he doesn’t leave with big ideas of poetry or story. He goes into the hold to find what will allow him to survive. Cheese. Ham. “ We met the filmmaker Ariane Doublet in front of the Odeon. Two days earlier, she had brought cheese and ham to the occupants. But his gesture, like that of all those who come to express their solidarity every day, at 2 p.m., on the forecourt of the theater, is not only pragmatic but poetic, political, no offense to our dear President of the Republic.

The Odeon has been occupied for seven days and people are talking about protesting. The culture sector, but also that of events, catering, speakers, temporary workers, seasonal workers, aviation, has been at a standstill for a year. A scourge of lead has descended on the country, leaving tens of thousands of workers without jobs. The British Airways flight attendants were there, in blue uniforms, pulling their small briefcases, as they would be seen in the now deserted airports; fine arts students too. A spokesperson for Opre (Organization of catering staff in events) recalls that there are thousands of people working in everything related to events, including during major ministerial raids as extras, and denounces “A health crisis that masks a social crisis”. They have nothing, no help, no partial unemployment, no white year, and refuse “To be described by the government as ‘holes in the rack'”. Several Manpower temporary workers are there. But also artists, press officers …

Deafening silence of the Rue de Valois

Inside, life is organized. Daily general assemblies. Denis Gravouil, leader of the CGT spectacle, has drawn features but morale is high. “We are living an extraordinary time. This movement begins to stain oil. “ For the trade unionist, the mobilization must not weaken. The stakes are high and the deafening silence of the Rue de Valois as in Matignon makes more than one weary. “Our demands have been on the table for months. We continue to ask for support measures for all those who cannot work, the intermittents of the spectacle, but also the authors and all the intermittents of employment. We ask for the reopening of the premises, and the accompanying measures for the recovery, because it will not be done with a simple snap of the fingers. “ The issue of social rights, and in particular maternity leave, is a blind spot that the union denounces relentlessly: “What is the government waiting for to allow women who do not have their hours to benefit from them? “ he is indignant.

“We thought we would stay two, three days, but now it’s gone to last”, he adds. Outside, a frenzied fanfare makes the crowd swing. A young man launches a poem from the terrace of the Odeon as one throws a bottle into the sea. Another, below, reads the drunken Boat, by Rimbaud. Ham, cheese… and poetry.