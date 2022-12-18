Britain, which has an inflation rate of more than 10 percent, is witnessing unparalleled popular protests in decades.

These strikes affect several sectors, including transportation and health.

In an unprecedented move, the nurses stopped working on Thursday, to demand higher wages and better working conditions.

He announced a new strike on Tuesday.

The paramedics, in turn, are expected to stop working for two days, on December 21 and 28, to demand a raise in their salaries.

It will also strike border police for several days by the end of the year.

And measures were taken by the government to replace 1,200 members of the armed forces in the place of workers in the health sector and the border police, as stated by the Prime Ministry.

More than a thousand public sector employees will also be mobilized.

Writing in The Sun newspaper on Sunday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak criticized unions for “causing misery to millions, with a transport strike in particular at a particularly cruel time for Christmas”.

The Conservative prime minister added: “Railworkers and border agents were offered fair and reasonable taxpayer deals.” “An increasing number of union members want to reach an agreement,” he said.

Regarding the army’s mobilization to replace the strikers, the Chief of the Defense Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, told the Telegraph newspaper: “We are not a reserve force. We are busy and carry out many tasks in the name of the nation. We have to focus on our primary role.”