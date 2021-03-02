They came in force, this Tuesday, in front of the Parisian headquarters of Veolia, and their intact anger quite disturbed the ordinary calm of the very chic rue de La Boétie. In the smoke of smoke, to the sound of sirens, megaphones and firecrackers, at least 300 Suez employees have once again shouted their opposition to the hostile takeover bid launched against their company by its historic competitor. In struggle for months, the inter-union (CGT, CFDT, FO, CFTC, CFE-CGC) denounces the social consequences of a purely capital-intensive operation and the dismantling of a company that is more than a century old.

On Tuesday, facing the closed – and well-guarded – doors of the giant Veolia, the Suez received the unwavering support of the left-wing parties, but not only. LaREM deputy Pierre Person, author of a (rejected) bill aimed at banning hostile takeover bids, especially in times of crisis, also made the trip. “French capitalism is increasingly ferocious”, denounced the elected official, believing that the Veolia / Suez file was not “Not just a merger case between two giants from the same sector”, but covered more broadly “The issue of preserving water and waste treatment” and of “The sovereignty of France in the matter”.

“Suez employees are on the side of the general interest”

“The takeover bid, we don’t want it! The slogan is repeated in chorus and in a loop, chanted under the windows of Veolia. On the balustrade of the first floor, a huge banner indicates in red: “Veolia guarantees your jobs”. And while this employee in the black vest of the CFDT Suez prefers to be ironic – “They put that for us” –, Franck Reinhold von Essen, CGT secretary of the Suez European works council, explodes: “What an affront, it’s a scandal! “ And speaking directly to Antoine Frérot, CEO of Veolia: “You say that the group, after the merger, will have 55,000 employees. Go back to math class! Today, there are 30,000 employees at Suez and 52,000 at Veolia. 82,000 in all. You are missing 27,000 in your calculations. “

However, reaffirmed Fabien Roussel, “We need these professions, these skills to provide a real water and waste treatment service”. For the national secretary of the PCF, “Suez employees are on the side of the general interest” in front of “A State which bears an important responsibility, by withdrawing from Engie and indirectly pushing for this merger “. For Rachid Temal, however, “It was the role of the state to intervene from the start as a regulator. But he let it happen… ”And the Socialist senator to insist: “There are still unanswered questions in this dossier: what industrial project? What guarantees for employment? What public service? What means to innovate and enable the transition? “

Regional councilor for Île-de-France and spokesperson for Génération.s, Hella Kribi-Romdhane, for her part, recalled that the fight of Suez employees primarily concerned local elected officials “Who risk tomorrow, in the event of a merger, of being deprived of their choice of an operator when this is an essential service and a common good: water” . Indispensable to the ecological transition, reasonable and public water management is at odds with what is happening behind this merger, says Julien Bayou. “The ecological transition will not happen if we let Suez die with all its skills to preserve this resource”, affirmed the secretary general of EELV.

Faced with this banner, this “Unbearable snub”Hanging on the facade of Veolia, Mathilde Panot, FI deputy, assured the struggling employees that the battle was waged on all fronts against a logic that wants “In the name of financialization, jobs are destroyed, and water prices ultimately increase for consumers”.

Tuesday, despite the health restrictions that hinder any mobilization, the employees of Suez have won their bet: not to be forgotten. At the microphone, facing the colorful flags of the entire inter-union, Franck Reinhold von Essen warned: “We’re still here. We have been here since the end of August. And if necessary, we will come back. ”