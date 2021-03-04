“O n will not give up on our labor market! “ hammer the members of the intersyndicale of the departmental house of unions of Essonne, located in Évry. At the end of January, they received an opinion from the municipal safety commission unfavorable to the pursuit of activity, which means the site will be closed in three months if the work necessary for safety has not been carried out. “To weaken the unions is to weaken the employees, for whom a closure of the stock market would be a disaster, especially in the current context”, worries Christophe Le Comte, secretary general of FO 91.

Created in 1983, this “Central place of the department for the organization of the resistance” has been threatened for five years, as the secretary general of CGT 91, Ollivier Champetier, reminds us. The departmental council, which owns the place, refuses to carry out the necessary work and designates the workers’ organizations as responsible for safety in its place, which completely exceeds their legal powers, notes Christophe Le Comte. The president of the department, François Durovray, first proposed to them to move to the former premises of the Sdis firefighters, which did not include enough offices and no meeting rooms, underlines Léopold Labbé, member of the UD CFTC office. 91.

A response far from the expectations of organizations

Then, the withdrawal of the caretaker (trained in fire safety), the stopping of household support by the owner of the place as well as the non-replacement of the receptionist contributed to the deterioration of the premises. Grouped together as an inter-union, the CGT Essonne, FO Essonne, the CFE-CGC Île-de-France, the CFTC, the FSU Essonne as well as Unsa have constantly alerted the owner of the place, who “Did everything to let the house perish”, protested Pierre-Louis Martin, secretary general of Unsa 91.

These organizations are all the more angry that they have finally received a response from the president of the department. Response that they consider only political and far from their expectations since it persists in designating them as responsible for security. “He made fun of us!” ” is indignant Christophe Le Comte, for whom “The question arises as to whether the safety commission was not on duty commanded by the department”. Conscious of the central place they occupy in the current social and economic context, the unions therefore warn of a complicated situation which, according to them, is not irremediable. “In less than a month, everything could be settled. It is up to the president of CD 91 to prove his will or his hypocrisy! “ affirm the representatives of the employees, who are also calling for a mediator and are waiting for the commune of Évry and the prefecture to assume their responsibilities.

A situation that is not an isolated case

Determined to continue to keep this labor market alive and to continue to help employees face the social issues exacerbated by the crisis, the members of the intersyndicale call for a rally on March 17, at noon, in front of the prefecture of Évry : “We have had a wall in front of us for five years, the interlocutors change all the time and the president of the department only answers very rarely. Their strategy is usury but we will not leave, no matter what ”, concludes Ollivier Champetier. Their situation is not an isolated case, since the CGT of Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule, in the Allier, is also threatened with eviction from its premises by the town hall, which has even just had the doors dismantled and the windows of the room.