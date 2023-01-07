Home page politics

From: Karolin Schäfer, Nadja Austel, and Nail Akkoyun

While the ceasefire in Ukraine is not implemented despite Orthodox Christmas, opposition figures in Belarus fear mobilization. The news ticker.

Orthodox Christmas: Ukrainian minister warns of "terrorist attacks in churches".

Ukrainian minister warns of “terrorist attacks in churches”. truce broken: Russian attacks after a few hours.

Editor's note: Read the latest developments from the Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Update from Saturday, January 7th, 7.30 a.m.: Concerns are growing among the Belarusian opposition about a possible mobilization in their country in support of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. The opposition politician Pawel Latuschka, who lives in exile in Warsaw, told the RND on Saturday that the preparations for this were well advanced. The Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko only needs to press the button on orders from the Kremlin to start mobilizing. Former Belarusian culture minister Latushka is a member of opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya’s cabinet in exile.

As Latushka reported, citing sources from Minsk, almost all employees who report to the Belarusian Interior Ministry were asked to surrender their passports. This information would come from various cities in the country. “This means that these people will not be able to leave the territory of Belarus if they are mobilized,” said Latuschka.

Lukashenko, President of Belarus, is to prepare support for Putin in the Ukraine war. © Andrei Stasevich/dpa

One can also observe that the Russian military presence in Belarus is constantly growing. That affects the number of soldiers and the equipment. “Military exercises of the Russian armed forces, including exercises on cooperation between the armed forces of Russia and Belarus, are held regularly,” Latushka said.

News on the Ukraine war: Ceasefire in Ukraine broken – Russia “congratulates on Christmas”

+++ 9:53 p.m.: Although Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin ordered a ceasefire for the Orthodox Christmas, the Russian military had already carried out 14 artillery attacks, the governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Hajday, announced on the short message service Telegram.

It only took three hours for the ceasefire to be interrupted, Hajdaj emphasized. “People in the liberated villages sit in the cellars all day. The orthodox murderers congratulate on Christmas,” it said. The ordered, unilateral ceasefire is expected to last until Sunday night (January 8th).

News about the Ukraine war: Russia activates air defenses in Mariupol

+++ 8.18 p.m.: Air defenses were activated in Russian-occupied Mariupol this Friday evening. According to the adviser to the mayor of the southern Ukrainian city, around 4:20 p.m., there was a sound of an explosion in the immediate vicinity of a residential building. It was about the firing of a Russian air defense system. According to the Ukrainska Pravda the occupiers are said to have installed the air defense system in the immediate vicinity of a newly built residential building in order to operate from the cover of civilian installations.

There was increased flight activity in the city and district of Mariupol this Friday. In particular, there have been “active operations” of planes and helicopters in the direction of the Zaporizhia region, according to the mayor’s adviser.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia threatens “brute force” instead of a ceasefire

+++ 5.40 p.m.: Josep Borrell, head of EU foreign policy, described the ceasefire postulated by Vladimir Putin in the Ukraine war on the occasion of the Orthodox Christmas as “not credible”. He added that the Russian president’s order appears to be an attempt by Moscow to “buy time to regroup its troops,” the news agency reports Agence France-Presse (afp). Russia launched this unlawful aggression and when the aggressor speaks of a ceasefire, “we should all be skeptical”.

Borrell called for “concrete action on the ground,” including a “complete halt to military attacks” and the withdrawal of troops and military equipment from Ukrainian territory, as proof of Russian intentions. In the absence of such measures, however, the Kremlin is completely lacking in credibility.

News in the Ukraine war: Russia plans “terrorist attacks in churches”

+++ 4.10 p.m.: Iryna Vereshchuk, Minister for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, warns the Ukrainian population that Russia is planning terrorist attacks for Christmas. The Ministry’s press office writes on its Telegram channel: “There is information that the Russians are preparing terrorist attacks in churches in the temporarily occupied territories for the Orthodox Christmas.”

The minister therefore called on people to be careful and, if possible, to refrain from visiting crowded places. “Take care of yourself and your loved ones. Wait for the armed forces,” Vereshchuk added. The information cannot be independently verified.

News in the Ukraine war: Medvedev calls Ukrainians ungrateful “pigs”

+++ 3.30 p.m.: Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, called Ukraine’s refusal to accept the “Christmas peace” ungrateful on his Telegram channel. “Pigs have no faith or an innate sense of gratitude,” he wrote. They also understand “only brute force”.

Medvedev also sharply criticized the words of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. The “uneducated woman” and other “overseers in the European pigsty” managed to “bitter” about the inadmissibility of a ceasefire. Baerbock previously said that President Putin would withdraw his troops from Ukraine if he was interested in peace.

News from the Ukraine war: after two hours ceasefire probably broken

+++ 1:05 p.m.: According to Ukraine, an airstrike warning has been issued in parts of the country. The sirens sounded just hours after Russia declared a temporary and unilateral ceasefire along the frontline in Ukraine to mark Orthodox Christmas.

Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun said on Twitter: “He couldn’t even stand it for two hours. That’s how much you can trust Putin.” Euan MacDonald, journalist at new voice of ukraine, also reports that the alarm was triggered by the launch of a MiG-31K fighter jet in Belarus. This assertion has not yet been verified.

News in the Ukraine war: Ceasefire broken according to Russia

+++ 12.05 p.m.: Early Friday morning — Christmas Eve for Russians and many Ukrainians — Russian shells fell in Kramatorsk, a Ukrainian city near the frontline in the industrial Donetsk region that Russia claims as its territory, according to the city’s mayor. This reports the news agency Reuters.

“Kramatorsk is under fire. Stay in the shelters,” Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko said on social media. He did not provide any information about the damage.

Shortly after the ceasefire went into effect, Russian-backed officials accused Ukraine of shelling the city of Donetsk with artillery, according to the state-run Russian news agency TASS reported.

Although airstrike warnings were issued in several regions, Ukrainian officials reported no major airstrikes after the ceasefire began.

Ukraine war news: Ceasefire comes into effect

+++ 10.35 a.m.: The unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine for the Orthodox Christmas announced by Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin on Thursday (January 5) officially came into force on Friday afternoon Moscow time (10:00 a.m. CET). According to experts, however, the probability that the ceasefire will last the ordered 36 hours is considered low.

Update from Friday, January 6th: After Russia announced a ceasefire in the Ukraine war due to the orthodox Christmas celebration, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelesnkyj reacted to Vladimir Putin’s actions: “Those who continued the terror against our country and sent their people to the slaughter appreciate it definitely not life and even more not looking for peace.”

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, was also more than skeptical: “Who will believe scum who kill children, bomb maternity hospitals, torture prisoners?” On December 24 and on New Year’s Eve, Russia also had heavy attacks given. The ceasefire is scheduled to last from noon today (January 6) until midnight tomorrow (January 7) to allow the armed forces to attend Orthodox Christmas services.

News about the Ukraine war: Russian ship on the way to “coasts of NATO countries”

According to the information, the deployment ceremony of the frigate was from Wladimir Putin personally directed. The warship is to rehearse combat missions in the waters of the Mediterranean, Atlantic and Indian Oceans. Training with the “Zirkon” hypersonic missiles is also planned during the combat mission.

News in the Ukraine war: Kyiv rejects temporary ceasefire

First report from Thursday, January 5th: Kyiv/Moscow – The Ukrainian government in Kyiv has no interest in a short-term ceasefire in the Ukraine war. This was announced by the office of President Volyodmyr Zelenskyy. The call by Kirill, the patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church, for a ceasefire between Russian and Ukrainian troops for the Orthodox Christmas celebrations is rejected. “It is a cynical trap and an element of propaganda,” wrote Presidential Office Adviser Mykhailo Podoliak on Thursday (January 5). Twitter.

The Russian Orthodox Church is also not an authority in global orthodoxy and only acts as a “war propagandist”. Podoliak accused the Moscow Patriarchate of calling for genocide against the Ukrainian people.

Russian Patriarch Kirill had previously called for a ceasefire on Friday (January 6th) and Saturday (January 7th) from both sides in the “internal conflict”. According to the Orthodox Church calendar followed in Ukraine and Russia, Friday is Christmas Eve and Saturday is Christmas Day. (nak/kas/dpa)