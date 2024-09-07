Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/07/2024 – 11:56

Supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) began to gather on the morning of this Saturday, September 7, on Avenida Paulista where, at 2 pm, an event organized by pastor Silas Malafaia will be held, which has as one of its mottos the impeachment of the minister of the Supreme Federal Court Alexandre de Moraes.

In addition to the traditional green and yellow colors of right-wing demonstrations, the groups are now carrying posters and shirts against Moraes and the Supreme Court. At the last major demonstration held on Paulista Avenue in February of this year, the former president asked protesters not to carry messages of this nature. This time, there was no such request, and federal deputy Sóstenes Cavalcante (PL-RJ) even stated to State that banners calling for the minister’s impeachment are “absolutely free”.

There are improvised posters with requests for “Out with the STF”, shirts with images simulating the imprisoned minister and requests for amnesty for those arrested for the coup acts of January 8, when the buildings of the Three Powers were invaded and destroyed.

The demonstration is also used by candidates, including those from other cities, and their supporters. Street vendors sell, for example, products with the brand and number of Pablo Marçal, candidate for Mayor of São Paulo. Dolls representing Bolsonaro and former US President Donald Trump and even a Javier Milei lookalike with a car painted in the colors of Argentina appeared at the location.

The event’s electric trio is expected to feature speeches by: former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro (PL), federal deputies Bia Kicis (PL-DF), Gustavo Gayer (PL-GO), Julia Zanatta (PL-SC), Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG), Senator Magno Malta (PL-ES), Malafaia himself and, to close, Jair Bolsonaro. The religious leader is expected to be responsible for delivering the “toughest” speech against Moraes, whom he calls a “dictator.”