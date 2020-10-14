“Not a question of resources, but of organization. “ This umpteenth little sentence uttered by Emmanuel Macron last week at the Rothschild hospital in Paris had the gift of stirring up the anger of caregivers a little more. While the second wave of the pandemic is growing every day, professionals, who are mobilizing this Thursday across the country, no longer know how to alert on the lack of available arms. Exhausted by the crisis of last spring, all suffer in addition to the non-recognition of their sacrifice.

After heroisation, humiliation

At the Guillaume-Régnier hospital in Rennes (Ille-et-Vilaine), hundreds of officials in the medico-social sphere were thus excluded from the salary increase of 183 euros granted during the Ségur de la santé. Even if the government is now talking about releasing, with the departments, 200 million euros to increase the salaries of home helpers, the damage is done. This first decision to exclude was seen as the mark of deep contempt. “One day, we are ‘heroic’ and the next day, it’s total humiliation, loose Fanny Beloeil-Henry, medico-psychological aid in the specialized reception center and elected CGT. We are not seen as full-fledged caregivers! If, during confinement, there was no case of Covid in our patients with severe disabilities, it is because we were very attentive and we were helped by the health reserve. These strengthened protocols have generated additional work. But the conditions are already appalling in normal times: we are reminded of our rest periods, we replace each other … “ A pressure measured in the latest survey on the state of health of French employees, published Tuesday by Ifop for Malakoff Humanis. The medico-social workers are the most numerous to declare to suffer “More tensions at work” than before (20%).

In struggle since the end of September, they refuse to see the 40,000 medico-social agents of France left on the side of the road. “We asked for upgrades for a while, deplores Rodolphe Verger, secretary of the CGT of Guillaume-Régnier. There, the inequality of treatment is such that a staff of another department of the hospital moved in this sector will lose its 183 euros! “ For Fanny, the red line has been crossed. “If we are asked to redo our efforts, without reinforcements, it will be impossible. With the current understaffing, we had to suspend summary meetings on support projects. It didn’t make sense anymore with just three caregivers around a table. “

The students put on the hola

Thrown to the front line in March, nursing students from 2 e year also decided to put the hola. A hundred of them demonstrated last week in front of the Picpus campus in Paris. A few days before the start of the internships, at the beginning of October, 440 students from the nursing training institutes of Antoine Béclère, the Kremlin-Bicêtre, Charles-Foix and the Picpus center were surprised to learn of the cancellation of these last. Instead, the Assistance Publique des Hospitals de Paris (AP-HP) requires them to answer the phone on the Covidom and Covisan platforms (monitoring of Covid patients) or to carry out PCR tests at the airports of the capital.

“I had found my internship myself. I know he’s lost. I’m mad, explains Camille, 24 years old. I don’t mind being requisitioned, but not passing it off as training! I have not yet set foot in the hospital. During the first wave, I worked for three months as a nursing assistant in a Covid unit in nursing homes. It’s hard to approach care this way, to immediately feel like you’re doing your job poorly. It is also violent to take care of six patients and the mortuary toilets alone. ” For these three months of hard work, the salary capped at 250 euros …

“We felt good at filling in the gaps, with cheap labor! »Camille, student

If Ile-de-France students have obtained a bonus of 1,000 to 1,500 euros from the region, this is far from being the case for all students in the country. “We felt good at filling in the gaps, with cheap labor! she asserts. This time, they offered us 138 euros remuneration per week. We managed to get 238 euros. But our first demand is above all to be trained. In my promotion, some are already talking about going to work in the private sector. There were also dropouts. “ The motivation and the quality of the course may indeed be affected. As David Treille, SUD health secretary at Antoine-Béclère (Hauts-de-Seine), specifies, “70% of second year students still haven’t worked on the care project. And those who have completed internships in recent months, especially in intensive care, have not been able to benefit from real tutoring, given the overload of caregivers. It is a shame, we are falling behind in the training of personnel who we will however quickly need ”!

Cannon fodder

In the next period, many hospitals or nursing homes know that they will no longer be able to count on other valuable reinforcements. Disgusted by the refusal to pay the Covid bonus, denied in their professionalism, many temporary workers out of the 10,000 in the health sector refuse to serve as cannon fodder once again. “We called them overnight, in particular to replace professionals who were fragile or on sick leave due to the pandemic”, emphasizes Antoine Cordier, CGT union representative at the temporary employment company Appel Médical.

“I would rather stay unemployed at home and not go to work at all! »Stéphanie, nursing assistant in nursing home

Stéphanie, a nursing assistant in Nièvre, has thus chained 180 hours per month in nursing homes and in follow-up and rehabilitation care (SSR). “The caregivers on duty kept telling us ‘fortunately you were there!’ she says. I only took a few days to wind down in September. I’m smacked and disgusted. We are the forgotten. I’m not asking for the red carpet, but a minimum. “ With a few temporary colleagues, she made a radical decision. In the event of re-containment, they should not be counted on. “I would rather stay unemployed at home and not go to work at all! ” slice the 30-something.

Then the reconversion …

Some have decided to change course. Oussama, 31, took off the jacket of an interim caregiver in a Bordeaux hospital to take on that of a medical equipment advisor. “I answered present from A to Z during Covid and I had no recognition! he chokes. When I asked why we didn’t have the bonus, the structure and the temp agency passed the buck. As a temporary worker, I was not allowed any psychological follow-up after this hyper-traumatic moment. If I went there with a bow in my stomach, I am proud to have taken part in the momentum of solidarity. But when I was offered a permanent contract, I left to retrain. “

“Even for a permanent contract, I will not do it! All my temporary colleagues tell me that they will not come in case of overheating. »Liliane, nursing assistant

Liliane, a nursing assistant in Rennes (Ille-et-Vilaine), also considered for a time to branch off. But, at 58, the interim preferred to step up to the plate. On contract in an establishment for dependent elderly people during the peak of the crisis, the Breton has seen all the colors. “It was scary, our arms hurt, our head hurt, we were underwater. A nurse coordinator accused us of not paying enough attention to the precautionary measures. I took that borderline as a murder charge! But I kept going, even though I suffered from lung disease. Now, stop playing silent workers! “Now on a fixed-term contract in a university hospital, there is no question of working beyond the schedule: “Even for a CDI, I will not do it! All my temporary colleagues tell me that they will not come in case of overheating. I will demonstrate today against this lack of consideration and means. We must show that the balance of power is on our side! “