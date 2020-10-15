A disaster for the workers of Air France, its subsidiaries and airports. While the French air transport giant intends to cut 7,500 jobs, despite nearly 7 billion euros in loans guaranteed by the State, employees in the Roissy airport area fear the worst for their future. At the call of the inter-union CGT, FO, CFE-CGC, CFTC, Unsa and Solidaires, they are on strike this Thursday from one hour to midnight, and meet at 10:30 am in front of the RER station of the terminal 1 from Charles-de-Gaulle airport to maintain their “Scope of activity” and their jobs. The unions denounce the government’s desire to “Impose new social sacrifices as unsurpassable solutions for an economic recovery”. The CGT calls in particular for the establishment of a “Airport worker status” from Roissy who “Protects and guarantees the means to lead a decent life”. Mr. T.