“Uber delivery men, we’re angry! It is no longer the fleeting and silent silhouettes that we see roaming the streets of large cities day and night. This Friday, in Lyon as in several other cities in France, dozens of bicycle couriers from the Stuart, Deliveroo and Uber Eats platforms gathered at the call of the CGT to voice their dissatisfaction with the practices of their employers. “We have observed a constant deterioration in the working conditions and remuneration of delivery people for several years. Besides that, we are facing an attitude of total closure on the part of the platforms that do not want to negotiate anything, which has already caused a ten-day strike among couriers in Lyon ”, explains Ludovic Rioux, secretary of the CGT Deliveroo / Uber Eats in the capital of Gaul.

In front of the local headquarters of Uber Eats, located in the Part-Dieu business district, in uniform or in a red chasuble branded with the brand new union – it is only four months old – the delivery men give the voice to ask to be received by the management of the application. In vain. “According to the general management of Uber Eats, they are all teleworking”, laughs Ludovic Rioux. Not sure that this subterfuge will last long to avoid the anger of these ultra-precarious workers.

“Blocking us is like firing us”

“My account has been blocked for a month because I had not provided the certificate of vigilance (document declaring in particular the income of the worker at Urssaf – Editor’s note) to Uber Eats. Normally, this document is only mandatory when you have more than 5,000 euros in annual turnover, which is far from being my case. I still made the certificate but I’m still stuck. It was my only source of income after a year of unemployment. I have to work black to survive, ”testifies Elias, whose case is not isolated.

“One of the main demands today is the unblocking of accounts, because blocking us is like firing us. Except that, in this case, we can do nothing to defend ourselves, ”points out Alan, Uber Eats courier and ex-Deliveroo. “I received a warning because I had a fall on my bike and couldn’t deliver the order. They told me that if it happened again, they would put an end to our collaboration, ”denounces the young man.

Frequent claims, the consequences of which are not supported by the platforms. “I had two accidents, the last of which was in 2019, where I was hit by a car that had reversed without seeing me. I had a broken elbow. Uber says we’re insured, but that’s wrong, they didn’t pay me anything! »Protests Elias. To this is added the price of the races “at 2-3 euros”, the requirement to keep a note “more than 89% positive, knowing that because of the Covid, as we no longer go up to deliver customers to at their door, they are unhappy and we lower our rating, ”continues the courier.

Work 30 days out of 30 to earn 1200 euros per month

But the worst of precariousness is the undocumented workers who live it. Aymon, an illegal Tunisian immigrant, has been delivering for Stuart, Deliveroo and Uber Eats for three years. “I pay between 600 and 800 euros per month a guy to rent him his account and pay the Urssaf charges on what I earn. To be able to earn 1,200 euros per month, I have to work 30 days out of 30, from the moment I get up until midnight, ”he explains. His smartphone with the broken window in hand, he recounts the kilometers traveled daily: between 80 and 100, almost systematically.

“With this job, I discovered modern slavery. »Aymon, courier without papers unionized with the CGT

“The platforms know very well that it is only the undocumented who deliver when it snows, that there is too much rain or too much wind, but they take advantage of us”, accuses the young man. “To work, to find accommodation, we have to live our whole life in secret,” he regrets. Freshly unionized with the CGT, he now hopes that the fight will allow him “a bit like at Frichti”, to obtain a regularization. Ludovic Rioux, the CGT delegate, promises: “Between the constitutions of the CGT section for delivery people and the requalification procedures in court, we support where it hurts. But we still have plenty of ideas to increase the balance of power. “

———–

Frame

Just Eat will hire on a permanent basis. The French subsidiary of the Takeaway.com platform has announced that it wants to recruit 4,500 CDI bike couriers in 2021 in 30 cities in France. “Just Eat delivery people are paid 10.30 euros per hour, whether they are doing one or more races,” said the director of delivery operations to the Journal du dimanche. The cost of this internalisation should be passed on to the restaurant owners.